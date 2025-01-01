Margadon Peasant, would you like to find big, but pure love? Then come to the hayloft by the evening.

Fimka Why not? I'll come. Only you should come too. Because the other gentleman promised to come, but got scared afterwards.

Zhakob She won't come alone. She'll come with the blacksmith.

Margadon What do we need a blacksmith for? We don't need a blacksmith. What am I, a horse?

Fimka He is my uncle, like a father to me... You're going to propose, aren't you?