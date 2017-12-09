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Leonid Bronevoy
Leonid Bronevoy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Bronevoy
Leonid Bronevoy
Leonid Bronevoy
Date of Birth
17 December 1928
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
9 December 2017
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Kyiv, Soviet Union
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Place of burial
Novodevichy Cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.6
Seventeen Moments of Spring
(1973)
8.4
Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen
(1979)
8.2
Plastilinovaya vorona
(1981)
Filmography
6.1
Innocent Guilty
Innocent Guilty
Drama
2008, Russia
6.9
Simple Things
The Simple Things
Drama, Comedy
2006, Russia
Starye molodye lyudi
Starye molodye lyudi
Drama
1992, Russia
7.3
Promised Heaven
Nebesa obetovannye
Comedy, Drama
1991, USSR
6.5
Konets operatsii Rezident
Konets operatsii Rezident
Action, Adventure
1986, USSR
7.9
Investigation Held by Koloboks
Sledstvie vedut Kolobki
Animation, Comedy, Family
1986, USSR
6.9
Chicherin
Chicherin
Drama, Biography
1985, USSR
8
Formula of Love
Formula lyubvi
Romantic, Comedy
1984, USSR
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