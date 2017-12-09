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Leonid Bronevoy
Leonid Bronevoy Leonid Bronevoy
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Bronevoy

Leonid Bronevoy

Leonid Bronevoy

Date of Birth
17 December 1928
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
9 December 2017
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Kyiv, Soviet Union
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Place of burial
Novodevichy Cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

Seventeen Moments of Spring 8.6
Seventeen Moments of Spring (1973)
Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen 8.4
Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen (1979)
Plastilinovaya vorona 8.2
Plastilinovaya vorona (1981)

Filmography

Innocent Guilty 6.1
Innocent Guilty Innocent Guilty
Drama 2008, Russia
Simple Things 6.9
Simple Things The Simple Things
Drama, Comedy 2006, Russia
Starye molodye lyudi
Starye molodye lyudi Starye molodye lyudi
Drama 1992, Russia
Promised Heaven 7.3
Promised Heaven Nebesa obetovannye
Comedy, Drama 1991, USSR
Konets operatsii Rezident 6.5
Konets operatsii Rezident Konets operatsii Rezident
Action, Adventure 1986, USSR
Investigation Held by Koloboks 7.9
Investigation Held by Koloboks Sledstvie vedut Kolobki
Animation, Comedy, Family 1986, USSR
6.9
Chicherin Chicherin
Drama, Biography 1985, USSR
Formula of Love 8
Formula of Love Formula lyubvi
Romantic, Comedy 1984, USSR
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