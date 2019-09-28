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About
Mark Zakharov
Mark Zakharov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Zakharov
Mark Zakharov
Mark Zakharov
Date of Birth
13 October 1933
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
28 September 2019
Popular Films
8.4
Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen
(1979)
8.1
The Twelve Chairs
(1976)
8.0
Formula of Love
(1984)
Filmography
6.8
Shut Balakirev
Shut Balakirev
Comedy
2001, Russia
7.6
To Kill a Dragon
Ubit drakona
Fantasy, Family
1988, USSR / Germany
8
Formula of Love
Formula lyubvi
Romantic, Comedy
1984, USSR
8.4
Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen
Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen
Comedy
1979, USSR
8
An Ordinary Miracle
Obyknovennoe chudo
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale
1978, USSR
8.1
The Twelve Chairs
12 stulev
Comedy, Detective
1976, USSR
7.4
The Captivating Star of Happiness
Zvezda plenitelnogo schastya
Drama, Biography, Romantic
1975, USSR
6.9
The Sannikov Land
Zemlya Sannikova
Adventure
1973, USSR
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