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Mark Zakharov
Mark Zakharov Mark Zakharov
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Zakharov

Mark Zakharov

Mark Zakharov

Date of Birth
13 October 1933
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
28 September 2019

Popular Films

Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen 8.4
Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen (1979)
The Twelve Chairs 8.1
The Twelve Chairs (1976)
Formula of Love 8.0
Formula of Love (1984)

Filmography

Shut Balakirev 6.8
Shut Balakirev Shut Balakirev
Comedy 2001, Russia
To Kill a Dragon 7.6
To Kill a Dragon Ubit drakona
Fantasy, Family 1988, USSR / Germany
Formula of Love 8
Formula of Love Formula lyubvi
Romantic, Comedy 1984, USSR
Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen 8.4
Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen
Comedy 1979, USSR
An Ordinary Miracle 8
An Ordinary Miracle Obyknovennoe chudo
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale 1978, USSR
The Twelve Chairs 8.1
The Twelve Chairs 12 stulev
Comedy, Detective 1976, USSR
The Captivating Star of Happiness 7.4
The Captivating Star of Happiness Zvezda plenitelnogo schastya
Drama, Biography, Romantic 1975, USSR
The Sannikov Land 6.9
The Sannikov Land Zemlya Sannikova
Adventure 1973, USSR
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