[Johnny sits under a tree with his eyes closed and a smile on his face. The angel appears]

Johnny Appleseed's Angel Boy, for sleepin' you take the cake. Come on, get up.

[He whistles. Johnny jumps out of his body]

Johnny Appleseed's Angel We got a longsome trip to make.

[Johnny reaches for his bag, absentmindedly failing to notice his own corpse]

Johnny Appleseed Why, Mr. Angel, how d'ya do?

Johnny Appleseed's Angel I'm fine. And how be you?

Johnny Appleseed I'm fine. Just feelin... what!

[Johnny turns and sees his body, still under the tree]

Johnny Appleseed Who's that, sleepin' in the evening dusk?

Johnny Appleseed's Angel Why, that's just your husk, John. Your mortal husk.

Johnny Appleseed My husk? You mean to say I'm... I'm passed away?

[He removes his tin pot hat, and then throws it to the ground]

Johnny Appleseed Dagnabit, Angel, I just can't go!

[He sits down on the tin pot]

Johnny Appleseed Got crops to harvest, seeds to sow!

[He folds his arms petulantly]

Johnny Appleseed's Angel Now, now, now, hold on, boy.

[He turns Johnny around. Johnny petulantly turns back around the other way]

Johnny Appleseed's Angel Down here on Earth, your work is through. But yonder... well, we need you, Johnny. Yep, we sure do.

[Johnny plugs his ears]

Johnny Appleseed's Angel You think we have most all we please. But we ain't.

[He removes one of Johnny's hands]

Johnny Appleseed's Angel We're kinda short on apple trees.

[Johnny perks up and smiles]