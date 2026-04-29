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Poster of Opa Papa
6.4
Opa Papa - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Opa Papa
6.4

Opa Papa

, 2026
Opa Papa
Armenia / Comedy, Drama, Family
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 0
Poster of Opa Papa
6.4
Going 1
Not going 0
Opa Papa - Official trailer
Opa Papa  Official trailer

Synopsis

A carefree young man discovers he has a son and returns to his small Armenian village, where fatherhood, village life, and unexpected love turn his world upside down.

Cast

Arsen Grigoryan
Andy Babayan
Narek Duryan
Razmik Pambukchyan
Hrant Tokhatyan
Hrant Tokhatyan
The Judge
Ashot Meloyan
Edgar Sargsyan
Ruzan Mesropyan
Julietta Babayan
Andy's grandmother
Gagik Adylkhanov
Artush
Raul Conde Moris
Sam
Mika Samsonyan
Khachik
Ripsime Nahapetyan
Mery Soghmonyan
Artyom Karapetyan
Karapet Sargsyan
Gor Ordukhanyan
Ideal Family Father
Director Gor Grigoryan
Writer Tigran Galstyan, Varuzhan Galtakyan, Raphael Jalalian
Composer Tatos Hakobyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Armenia
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 29 April 2026
Release date
29 April 2026 Armenia
Budget $350,000
Production Zeiro Studios
Also known as
Opa Papa, Опа Папа, Օպա Պապա

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 28 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Opa Papa - Official trailer
Opa Papa Official trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Frequently asked questions about the film “Opa Papa”

When is the premiere of the film “Opa Papa”?

The world premiere of the film “Opa Papa” was on 29 April 2026.

What is the rating of the film “Opa Papa”?

The film “Opa Papa” is rated 6.4/10 on Kinoafisha (15 votes).

How long is the film “Opa Papa”?

The runtime of the film “Opa Papa” is 1 hour 44 minutes.

Who directed the film “Opa Papa”?

The film “Opa Papa” was directed by Gor Grigoryan.

What is the budget of the film “Opa Papa”?

The budget of the film “Opa Papa” is $350,000.

Who composed the music for the film “Opa Papa”?

The music for the film “Opa Papa” was composed by Tatos Hakobyan.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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