Frequently asked questions about the film “Opa Papa”
When is the premiere of the film “Opa Papa”?
The world premiere of the film “Opa Papa” was on 29 April 2026.
What is the rating of the film “Opa Papa”?
The film “Opa Papa” is rated 6.4/10 on Kinoafisha (15 votes).
How long is the film “Opa Papa”?
The runtime of the film “Opa Papa” is 1 hour 44 minutes.
Who directed the film “Opa Papa”?
The film “Opa Papa” was directed by Gor Grigoryan.
What is the budget of the film “Opa Papa”?
The budget of the film “Opa Papa” is $350,000.
Who composed the music for the film “Opa Papa”?
The music for the film “Opa Papa” was composed by Tatos Hakobyan.