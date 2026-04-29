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The music for the film “Opa Papa” was composed by Tatos Hakobyan.

The budget of the film “Opa Papa” is $350,000.

The film “Opa Papa” was directed by Gor Grigoryan.

The runtime of the film “Opa Papa” is 1 hour 44 minutes.

The film “Opa Papa” is rated 6.4/10 on Kinoafisha (15 votes).

The world premiere of the film “Opa Papa” was on 29 April 2026.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.