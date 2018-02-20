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Poster of Lady and the Tramp
8.1
Lady and the Tramp - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Lady and the Tramp
8.1

Lady and the Tramp

, 1955
Lady and the Tramp
USA / Animation, Family, Musical, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Lady and the Tramp
8.1
Lady and the Tramp - Trailer
Lady and the Tramp  Trailer

Synopsis

The romantic tale of a sheltered uptown Cocker Spaniel dog and a streetwise downtown Mutt.

Cast

Peggy Lee
Am
Barbara Luddy
Lady
Larry Roberts
The Tramp
Bill Thompson
Policeman at Zoo
Bill Baucom
Trusty
Verna Felton
Aunt Sarah
George Givot
Tony
Lee Millar
Dog Catcher
Lee Millar
Dog Catcher
Stan Freberg
Beaver
Alan Reed
Boris
Director Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske
Writer Ward Greene, Erdman Penner, Joe Rinaldi, Ralph Wright
Composer Oliver Wallace
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1955
Online premiere 20 February 2018
World premiere 16 June 1955
Release date
19 January 1971 Argentina
13 December 1984 Australia
11 January 1957 Austria
23 December 1966 Belgium
7 October 1988 Brazil
27 September 1955 Canada
28 August 1997 Czechia
1 December 1974 Czechoslovakia
25 July 1997 Denmark
11 July 1997 Estonia
19 December 1975 Finland
13 November 1966 France
28 March 1975 Germany
28 July 1957 Great Britain
20 September 1956 Hong Kong
17 July 1997 Hungary
18 July 1997 Ireland
13 October 1989 Israel
9 December 1966 Italy
24 July 1965 Japan
24 November 1997 Kuwait
19 December 1956 Mexico
5 April 1979 Netherlands
19 July 1957 New Zealand
4 November 2005 Norway
13 December 1964 Peru
5 December 1959 Philippines
30 May 1997 Poland
27 June 1997 Portugal
28 March 1956 South Africa
20 June 1997 Spain
24 February 1989 Sweden
24 October 1997 Turkey
26 September 1962 USA
1 January 1957 Uruguay
MPAA G
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $93,934,300
Production Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Productions
Also known as
Lady and the Tramp, La dama y el vagabundo, La Belle et le Clochard, Susi und Strolch, A Dama e o Vagabundo, Lady en de Vagebond, Lady och Lufsen, Леди и бродяга, Banoo va velgard, Bowwow Story, Dama i skitnica, Dama in potepuh, Dama ir valkata, De schone en de vagebond, Doamna si Vagabondul, Hefðarfrúin og umrenningurinn, I laidi kai o alitis, Kaunotar ja Kulkuri, Lady a Tramp, Lady og Landstrykeren, Lady og vagabonden, Ledi va daydi it, Ledi və sərsəri, Lēdija un Klaidonis, Leedi ja Lontu, Leydi ile Sokak Köpeği, Leydinin Aşkı, Lili dhe Endacaku, Lilli e il vagabondo, Susi és Tekergő, Tiểu Thư Và Gã Lang Thang, Wan-wan monogatari, Zakochany kundel, Η λαίδη και ο αλήτης, Бикеш пен Қаңғыбас, Леді та Блудько, Леді та Бродяга, Леді та Волоцюга, Лейди и Скитника, Маза и Луња, わんわん物語, 小姐與流氓, Lady & Lufsen, 小姐与流氓, Lady və Trump

Cartoon rating

8.1
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Film Trailers

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Lady and the Tramp Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Lady and the Tramp

Quotes

Lady Oh! Oh, dear!
Tramp Is something wrong, Pidge?
Lady It's morning.
Tramp Yeah. So it is.
Lady I should have been home hours ago.
Tramp Why? Because you still believe in that old "in the faithful old dog tray" routine? Aw, come on, Pidge. Open up your eyes.
Lady Open my eyes?
Tramp To what a dog's life can really be! I'll show you what I mean. Look down there. Tell me what you see.
Lady Well, I see nice homes, with yards and fences...
Tramp Exactly. Life on a leash. Look again, Pige. Look, there's a great big hunk of world down there, with no fence around it. Where two dogs can find adventure and excitement. And beyond those distant hills, who knows what wonderful experiences? And it's all ours for the taking, Pige. It's all ours.
Lady It sound wonderful.
Tramp But?
Lady But who'd watch over the baby?
Tramp [shaking his head] You win. Come on. I'll take you home.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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