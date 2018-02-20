Lady Oh! Oh, dear!

Tramp Is something wrong, Pidge?

Lady It's morning.

Tramp Yeah. So it is.

Lady I should have been home hours ago.

Tramp Why? Because you still believe in that old "in the faithful old dog tray" routine? Aw, come on, Pidge. Open up your eyes.

Lady Open my eyes?

Tramp To what a dog's life can really be! I'll show you what I mean. Look down there. Tell me what you see.

Lady Well, I see nice homes, with yards and fences...

Tramp Exactly. Life on a leash. Look again, Pige. Look, there's a great big hunk of world down there, with no fence around it. Where two dogs can find adventure and excitement. And beyond those distant hills, who knows what wonderful experiences? And it's all ours for the taking, Pige. It's all ours.

Lady It sound wonderful.

Tramp But?

Lady But who'd watch over the baby?