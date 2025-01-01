Menu
Alina Nasibullina
Alina Nasibullina
Alina Nasibullina
Date of Birth
21 March 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
7.3
How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled
(2017)
7.2
Sokrovenny Chelovek
(2020)
7.1
Crystal Swan
(2018)
4.7
Redemption
Iskuplenie
Drama, Horror
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Vyzhivshie. Dopros
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, Russia
7.1
We Should Make Movies About Love
Nado snimat filmy o lyubvi
Drama
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
Sokrovenny Chelovek
Sokrovenny Chelovek
Documentary, Animation
2020, Russia
7.1
Crystal Swan
Khrustal
Drama, Comedy
2018, Russia / Belarus / Germany / USA
Watch trailer
7.3
How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled
Kak Vitka Chesnok vyoz Lyokhu Shtyrya v dom invalidov
Comedy
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Shurale
Drama
, Russia
