Alina Nasibullina 7 photos
Alina Nasibullina
Kinoafisha Persons Alina Nasibullina

Alina Nasibullina

Date of Birth
21 March 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Popular Films

How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled 7.3
How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled (2017)
Sokrovenny Chelovek 7.2
Sokrovenny Chelovek (2020)
Crystal Swan 7.1
Crystal Swan (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 6 TV Shows 1 Actress 7 Director 1 Writer 1
Redemption 4.7
Redemption Iskuplenie
Drama, Horror 2025, Russia
Vyzhivshie. Dopros
Vyzhivshie. Dopros
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, Russia
We Should Make Movies About Love 7.1
We Should Make Movies About Love Nado snimat filmy o lyubvi
Drama 2024, Russia
Sokrovenny Chelovek 7.2
Sokrovenny Chelovek Sokrovenny Chelovek
Documentary, Animation 2020, Russia
Crystal Swan 7.1
Crystal Swan Khrustal
Drama, Comedy 2018, Russia / Belarus / Germany / USA
How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled 7.3
How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled Kak Vitka Chesnok vyoz Lyokhu Shtyrya v dom invalidov
Comedy 2017, Russia
Shurale
Drama , Russia

Photos

