Max Bernal is a stand-up comedian living with his father while struggling to co-parent his autistic son Ezra with his ex-wife. When forced to confront difficult decisions about their son's future, Max and Ezra embark on a cross-country road trip that has a transcendent impact on both their lives.
|13 June 2024
|Russia
|Атмосфера Кино
|15 August 2024
|Argentina
|1 August 2024
|Australia
|20 June 2024
|Brazil
|19 September 2024
|Colombia
|13 June 2024
|Croatia
|12
|22 August 2024
|Dominican Republic
|31 May 2024
|France
|12
|12 September 2024
|Germany
|6 June 2024
|Israel
|24 April 2025
|Italy
|30 May 2024
|Mexico
|30 May 2024
|Netherlands
|12
|21 June 2024
|Poland
|12 December 2024
|Portugal
|M/12
|13 June 2024
|Serbia
|o.A.
|31 May 2024
|South Africa
|16
|29 November 2024
|Spain
|9 August 2024
|Sweden
|7
|30 May 2024
|UAE
|TBC
|20 October 2023
|USA
|30 May 2024
|Ukraine