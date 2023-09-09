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Poster of Ezra
7.0
Ezra - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ezra
7.0

Ezra

, 2023
Ezra
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ezra
7.0
Ezra - Dubbed trailer
Ezra  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Max Bernal is a stand-up comedian living with his father while struggling to co-parent his autistic son Ezra with his ex-wife. When forced to confront difficult decisions about their son's future, Max and Ezra embark on a cross-country road trip that has a transcendent impact on both their lives.

Cast

Bobby Cannavale
Bobby Cannavale
Max
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne
Jenna
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
Jayne
Vera Farmiga
Vera Farmiga
Grace
William A. Fitzgerald
Ezra
Tess Goldwyn
Mrs. Cathro
Sophie Mulligan
Ariana
Daphne Rubin-Vega
Principal Lee
Ella Ayberk
Dr. Tamarova
Dov Davidoff
Dov Davidoff
Director Tony Goldwyn
Writer Tony Spiridakis
Composer Carlos Rafael Rivera
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 October 2024
World premiere 9 September 2023
Release date
13 June 2024 Russia Атмосфера Кино
15 August 2024 Argentina
1 August 2024 Australia
20 June 2024 Brazil
19 September 2024 Colombia
13 June 2024 Croatia 12
22 August 2024 Dominican Republic
31 May 2024 France 12
12 September 2024 Germany
6 June 2024 Israel
24 April 2025 Italy
30 May 2024 Mexico
30 May 2024 Netherlands 12
21 June 2024 Poland
12 December 2024 Portugal M/12
13 June 2024 Serbia o.A.
31 May 2024 South Africa 16
29 November 2024 Spain
9 August 2024 Sweden 7
30 May 2024 UAE TBC
20 October 2023 USA
30 May 2024 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $4,696,480
Production Closer Media, Wayfarer Studios, Bleecker Street Media
Also known as
Ezra, Siempre juntos, Standing Up, Eine Familiengeschichte, In viaggio con mio figlio, Inappropriate Behavior, Meu Filho, Nosso Mundo, Mój syn Ezra, Olam Mi'Shello, Uma Viagem ao Teu Lado, Una función inesperada, Езра, Езра: Неналежна поведінка, Папа, Dobry ojciec, 不当行为, Ezra - Viaggio di famiglia, ازرا, عزرا, עזרא, 埃兹拉

Film rating

7.0
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ezra - Dubbed trailer
Ezra Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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