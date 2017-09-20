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Poster of Goodbye Christopher Robin
7.3
Goodbye Christopher Robin - Subtitled trailer
Kinoafisha Films Goodbye Christopher Robin
7.3

Goodbye Christopher Robin

, 2017
Goodbye Christopher Robin
USA / Family, Biography, History / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Goodbye Christopher Robin
7.3
Goodbye Christopher Robin - Subtitled trailer
Goodbye Christopher Robin  Subtitled trailer

Synopsis

A behind-the-scenes look at the life of author A.A. Milne and the creation of the Winnie the Pooh stories inspired by his son C.R. Milne.

Cast

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Daphne Milne
Domhnall Gleeson
Domhnall Gleeson
Alan Milne
Kelly Macdonald
Kelly Macdonald
Olive
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Alex Lawther
Alex Lawther
Christopher Robin Aged 18
Stephen Campbell Moore
Stephen Campbell Moore
Ernest
Shaun Dingwall
Shaun Dingwall
Geraldine Somerville
Geraldine Somerville
Lady O
Nico Mirallegro
Nico Mirallegro
Simon Williams
Simon Williams
Will Tilston
Will Tilston
Christopher Robin Aged 8
Vicki Pepperdine
Vicki Pepperdine
Betty
Director Simon Curtis
Writer Frank Cottrell Boyce, Simon Vaughan
Composer Carter Burwell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 7 February 2018
World premiere 20 September 2017
Release date
23 November 2017 Russia Двадцатый Век Фокс, CoolConnections 12+
23 November 2017 Australia
23 November 2017 Belarus
13 October 2017 Brazil
5 April 2018 Germany
29 September 2017 Great Britain
15 March 2018 Hong Kong
11 January 2018 Hungary
29 September 2017 Ireland
3 January 2018 Italy
23 November 2017 Kazakhstan
29 September 2017 Latvia
29 September 2017 Portugal
11 January 2018 Spain
13 October 2017 USA
16 March 2018 Viet Nam
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $7,401,949
Production Fox Searchlight Pictures, DJ Films, GasWorks Media
Also known as
Goodbye Christopher Robin, Hasta pronto, Christopher Robin, A História de Winnie the Pooh, Adeus, Christopher Robin, Adiós Christopher Robin, Adjø, Christopher Robin, Elveda Christopher Robin, Hüvasti, Christopher Robin, Le'hitraot Christopher Robin, Lik sveikas, Kristoferi Robinai, Sbohem Kryštůfku Robine, Tạm Biệt Christopher Robin, Vi presento Christopher Robin, Viszlát, Christopher Robin, Zbogom, Kristofere Robine, Zbohom, Christopher Robin, Żegnaj Christopher Robin, Αντίο Κρίστοφερ Ρόμπιν, Прощавай, Крістофер Робін, Прощай, Кристофер Робин, Сбогом, Кристофър Робин, غودباي كريستوفر روبين, グッバイ・クリストファー・ロビン, 再见，克里斯托弗·罗宾, 永遠的小熊維尼, Addio Christopher Robin, 再见罗宾

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Goodbye Christopher Robin - Subtitled trailer
Goodbye Christopher Robin Subtitled trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Goodbye Christopher Robin

Quotes

Daphne Milne You know what writing a book against war is like? It's like writing a book against Wednesdays. Wednesdays... are a fact of life, and if you don't like them, you could just stay in bed, but you can't stop them because Wednesdays are coming and if today isn't actually a Wednesday it soon will be.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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