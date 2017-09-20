ProductionFox Searchlight Pictures, DJ Films, GasWorks Media
Also known as
Goodbye Christopher Robin, Hasta pronto, Christopher Robin, A História de Winnie the Pooh, Adeus, Christopher Robin, Adiós Christopher Robin, Adjø, Christopher Robin, Elveda Christopher Robin, Hüvasti, Christopher Robin, Le'hitraot Christopher Robin, Lik sveikas, Kristoferi Robinai, Sbohem Kryštůfku Robine, Tạm Biệt Christopher Robin, Vi presento Christopher Robin, Viszlát, Christopher Robin, Zbogom, Kristofere Robine, Zbohom, Christopher Robin, Żegnaj Christopher Robin, Αντίο Κρίστοφερ Ρόμπιν, Прощавай, Крістофер Робін, Прощай, Кристофер Робин, Сбогом, Кристофър Робин, غودباي كريستوفر روبين, グッバイ・クリストファー・ロビン, 再见，克里斯托弗·罗宾, 永遠的小熊維尼, Addio Christopher Robin, 再见罗宾
Daphne MilneYou know what writing a book against war is like? It's like writing a book against Wednesdays. Wednesdays... are a fact of life, and if you don't like them, you could just stay in bed, but you can't stop them because Wednesdays are coming and if today isn't actually a Wednesday it soon will be.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.