God... my God... help me! Give me the strength... the understanding... and the courage. God, God, God, oh my God, merciful God... God, God, God!

Karin [Last lines] God... my God... help me! Give me the strength... the understanding... and the courage. God, God, God, oh my God, merciful God... God, God, God!

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.