Stromboli (Terra di Dio), Stromboli, Стромболи, земля Божья, Dopo l'uragano, Of God's Earth, Stromboli, božja zemlja, Stromboli, terre de Dieu, Stromboli, tierra de Dios, Stromboli, Země Bož, Stromboli, ziemia Boga, Στρόμπολι, Στρόμπολι, γη του Θεού, Стромболи-земя на Бога, ストロンボリ, 火山边缘之恋, 火山邊緣之戀
Film rating
7.3
Rate10 votes
7.2IMDb
Quotes
Karin[Last lines]God... my God... help me! Give me the strength... the understanding... and the courage. God, God, God, oh my God, merciful God... God, God, God!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.