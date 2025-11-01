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Poster of Stromboli
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Stromboli
7.3

Stromboli

, 1950
Stromboli
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Stromboli
7.3

Cast

Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman
Karen
Mario Vitale
Antonio Mastrostefano
Renzo Cesana
The Priest
Mario Sponzo
The Man from the Lighthouse
Gaetano Famularo
Man with Guitar
Angelo Molino
Child
Roberto Onorati
Man
Director Roberto Rossellini
Writer Roberto Rossellini, Sergio Amidei, Gian Paolo Callegari, Art Cohn
Composer Renzo Rossellini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1950
Online premiere 1 November 2025
World premiere 15 February 1950
Release date
15 March 2018 Brazil 12
30 June 2021 France
9 February 1951 Germany 12
15 March 1951 Italy
4 April 2015 Portugal
15 February 1950 USA
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $17,532
Production Berit Films, RKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
Stromboli (Terra di Dio), Stromboli, Стромболи, земля Божья, Dopo l'uragano, Of God's Earth, Stromboli, božja zemlja, Stromboli, terre de Dieu, Stromboli, tierra de Dios, Stromboli, Země Bož, Stromboli, ziemia Boga, Στρόμπολι, Στρόμπολι, γη του Θεού, Стромболи-земя на Бога, ストロンボリ, 火山边缘之恋, 火山邊緣之戀

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb

Quotes

Karin [Last lines] God... my God... help me! Give me the strength... the understanding... and the courage. God, God, God, oh my God, merciful God... God, God, God!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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