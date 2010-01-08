Menu
Aleksey Poluyan
Aleksey Poluyan
Date of Birth
4 April 1965
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
8 January 2010
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
7.0
Cargo 200
(2007)
7.0
The Chekist
(1992)
6.3
Ya
(2009)
6.3
Ya
Ya
Drama
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
5.9
Chuzhie
Chuzhie
Drama, Action
2008, USA / Russia
Watch trailer
7
Cargo 200
Freight 200
Drama
2007, Russia
Watch trailer
5.3
Once Upon a Time in the Provinces
Odnazhdy v provintsii
Romantic, Drama
2007, Russia
Watch trailer
7
The Chekist
Chekist
Drama
1992, Russia / France
