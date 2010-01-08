Menu
Aleksey Poluyan

Date of Birth
4 April 1965
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
8 January 2010
Occupation
Actor

Cargo 200 7.0
Cargo 200 (2007)
The Chekist 7.0
The Chekist (1992)
Ya 6.3
Ya (2009)

Filmography

Ya 6.3
Ya Ya
Drama 2009, Russia
Chuzhie 5.9
Chuzhie Chuzhie
Drama, Action 2008, USA / Russia
Cargo 200 7
Cargo 200 Freight 200
Drama 2007, Russia
Once Upon a Time in the Provinces 5.3
Once Upon a Time in the Provinces Odnazhdy v provintsii
Romantic, Drama 2007, Russia
The Chekist 7
The Chekist Chekist
Drama 1992, Russia / France
