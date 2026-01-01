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Nina Usatova
Nina Usatova Nina Usatova
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Usatova

Nina Usatova

Nina Usatova

Date of Birth
1 October 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Mihaylovskiy possovet
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Cold Summer of 1953 8.1
Cold Summer of 1953 (1987)
My Friend Ivan Lapshin 7.7
My Friend Ivan Lapshin (1984)
The Fountain 7.6
The Fountain (1988)

Filmography

My Pet Dragon 5.2
My Pet Dragon Gorynych
Adventure, Fairy Tale 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Zemskiy doktor. Vosem let spustya
Zemskiy doktor. Vosem let spustya
Romantic 2023, Russia
To the Stars! 5.8
To the Stars! Do zvezdy!
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2023, Russia
Za schastem 7.5
Za schastem
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Russia
Teorema Pifagora
Teorema Pifagora
Drama, 2020, Russia
Commander's Bride 5.9
Commander's Bride
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Russia
Kometa Galleya 5.3
Kometa Galleya Kometa Galleya
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Odessa Steamer 4.4
Odessa Steamer Odesskiy parokhod
Comedy 2019, Russia
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