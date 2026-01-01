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Nina Usatova
Nina Usatova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Usatova
Nina Usatova
Nina Usatova
Date of Birth
1 October 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Mihaylovskiy possovet
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Cold Summer of 1953
(1987)
7.7
My Friend Ivan Lapshin
(1984)
7.6
The Fountain
(1988)
Filmography
5.2
My Pet Dragon
Gorynych
Adventure, Fairy Tale
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Zemskiy doktor. Vosem let spustya
Romantic
2023, Russia
5.8
To the Stars!
Do zvezdy!
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2023, Russia
7.5
Za schastem
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, Russia
Teorema Pifagora
Drama,
2020, Russia
5.9
Commander's Bride
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Russia
5.3
Kometa Galleya
Kometa Galleya
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
4.4
Odessa Steamer
Odesskiy parokhod
Comedy
2019, Russia
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