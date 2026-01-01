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Poster of My good Dad
7.4
Kinoafisha Films My good Dad
7.4

My good Dad

, 1970
Moy dobryy papa
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of My good Dad
7.4

Cast

Aleksandr Demyanenko
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Vladimir Ivanov - otets Peti
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Valentina Ivanova - maty Peti
Konstantin Kornakov
Petya Ivanov
Sasha Arutyunov
Boba
Panteleymon Krymov
Panteleymon Krymov
Liverpul
Rafiq Azimov
Ali Ismailov
Amina Yusifqizi
tetya Fatima
Tarlan Farzaliyev
Rafiz Ismailov
Gamal Gvardeyev
Ramis Ismailov
Garriy Mamedov
Rasim Ismailov
Director Igor Usov
Writer Viktor Golyavkin, Igor Usov
Composer Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 28 January 1970
Release date
28 January 1970 Russia 12+
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Moy dobryy papa, My Good Dad, Мой добрый папа

Film rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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