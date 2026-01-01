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7.4
Kinoafisha
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My good Dad
7.4
My good Dad
, 1970
Moy dobryy papa
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Cast
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Vladimir Ivanov - otets Peti
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Valentina Ivanova - maty Peti
Konstantin Kornakov
Petya Ivanov
Sasha Arutyunov
Boba
Panteleymon Krymov
Liverpul
Rafiq Azimov
Ali Ismailov
Amina Yusifqizi
tetya Fatima
Tarlan Farzaliyev
Rafiz Ismailov
Gamal Gvardeyev
Ramis Ismailov
Garriy Mamedov
Rasim Ismailov
Director
Igor Usov
Writer
Viktor Golyavkin
,
Igor Usov
Composer
Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
1970
World premiere
28 January 1970
Release date
28 January 1970
Russia
12+
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Moy dobryy papa, My Good Dad, Мой добрый папа
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
13
votes
7.1
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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