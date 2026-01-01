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Poster of The Second Attempt of Viktor Krokhin
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Second Attempt of Viktor Krokhin
6.8

The Second Attempt of Viktor Krokhin

, 1977
Vtoraya popytka Viktora Krokhina
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Second Attempt of Viktor Krokhin
6.8

Cast

Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyuba Krokhina - maty Viktora
Nikolay Rybnikov
Nikolay Rybnikov
Fyodor Ivanovich
Oleg Borisov
Oleg Borisov
Stepan Yegorovich
Vladimir Zamanskiy
Vladimir Zamanskiy
Stanislav Aleksandrovich - trener
Ivan Bortnik
Ivan Bortnik
Gennady Frolov
Leonid Dyachkov
Aleksandr Kharashkevich
Viktor Krokhin v 9 let
Viktor Poluyektov
Viktor Krokhin v 13 let
Mikhail Terentyev
Viktor Krokhin v 25 let
Lev Lemke
Igor Vasilyevich
Antonina Bogdanova
Antonina Bogdanova
babushka Viktora
Director Igor Sheshukov
Writer Eduard Volodarsky
Composer Vadim Bibergan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 9 February 1977
Release date
9 February 1977 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Vtoraya popytka Viktora Krokhina, Druga próba Wiktora Krochina, The Second Attempt of Viktor Krokhin, Вторая попытка Виктора Крохина, Вторият опит на Виктор Крохин

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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