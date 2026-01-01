Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Emile Hirsch
Emile Hirsch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emile Hirsch
Emile Hirsch
Emile Hirsch
Date of Birth
13 March 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Topanga, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Trollhunters
(2016)
8.0
Into the Wild
(2007)
7.8
Wizards
(2020)
Filmography
5
Kalahari
Kalahari
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Degenerate
Dead Money
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Bau: Artist at War
Bau: Artist at War
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
4
The Engineer
The Engineer
Action
2023, USA / Israel
7.3
Walden
Walden
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Helen's Dead
Helen's Dead
Comedy, Drama, Detective
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
The Gemini Lounge
Inside Man
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2023, USA
2.8
Pursuit
Pursuit
Action, Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Emile Hirsch’s private life
'Into the Wild': A Freezing Challenge for Emile Hirsch's Iconic Scene
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree