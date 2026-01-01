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Emile Hirsch
Emile Hirsch Emile Hirsch
Kinoafisha Persons Emile Hirsch

Emile Hirsch

Emile Hirsch

Date of Birth
13 March 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Topanga, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Trollhunters 8.2
Trollhunters (2016)
Into the Wild 8.0
Into the Wild (2007)
Wizards 7.8
Wizards (2020)

Filmography

Kalahari 5
Kalahari Kalahari
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Degenerate 6.9
Degenerate Dead Money
Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Bau: Artist at War 6.3
Bau: Artist at War Bau: Artist at War
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
The Engineer 4
The Engineer The Engineer
Action 2023, USA / Israel
Walden 7.3
Walden Walden
Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Helen's Dead 4.8
Helen's Dead Helen's Dead
Comedy, Drama, Detective 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Gemini Lounge 5.6
The Gemini Lounge Inside Man
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, USA
Pursuit 2.8
Pursuit Pursuit
Action, Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
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News about Emile Hirsch’s private life
Into the Wild still
'Into the Wild': A Freezing Challenge for Emile Hirsch's Iconic Scene
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