Films
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
The Autopsy of Jane Doe Movie Quotes
Emma
What's that for?
Tommy
To make sure he's dead. There used to be a time it was hard to tell a comatose person from a dead one, so coroners tied bells to everybody in the morgue. So if they heard a 'ting', they knew somebody down there wasn't quite ready to go.
Emma
So, why do you have one?
Tommy
Well, I'm... I'm a bit of a traditionalist.
Tommy
This amount of lung damage, though, I'd expect the body to be covered in third degree burns. It's like finding a bullet in a brain, but with no gunshot wound.
Tommy
Let's get the fuck out of here.
Tommy
You can't kill someone this way without leaving a trace on the outside. She doesn't even have a broken nail.
Tommy
That's why we couldn't find cause of death. She's still alive.
Austin
Alive? We lit her on fire. We took out her heart.
Tommy
There's something, some energy. Call it what you want, something is keeping her going.
Austin
Why hasn't she killed us yet?
Tommy
Well, it's not for want of trying.
Austin
Well, look what she can do... if she wanted us dead. When we cut into her. She tried to stop us each time. It's like there's something she doesn't want us to find.
Tommy
[to Austin]
All these mistakes... my mistakes... and you had to pay for them.
[first lines]
Deputy Ballard
[over radio]
Sheriff, you gotta get down here.
Sheriff Burke
[crouching down]
We got an ID on her?
Deputy Ballard
No, sir. No relation to Paul and Carol.
Lieutenant Wade
Who's she?
Sheriff Burke
Well, for now, she's a Jane Doe.
[last lines]
Radio Evangelist
And you know what Hebrews chapter four says, "the word of God is powerful."
Austin
I told her to come back for me. I told her to come back.
Tommy
No, you didn't do this. You shouldn't be here. All this is my fault.
Austin
You couldn't have known.
Tommy
Yeah. Yeah, that's what everyone told me... About your mom. You know why I used to call her Ray? Ray of sunshine.
Austin
Whatever the hell happened in here... We are way past possible.
Tommy
Tommy, Austin: She's still suffering
[to Jane Doe]
Tommy
I won't fight you. But please... please, don't hurt him. Let me help you.
