Films About Mysterious Deaths

The death of a person is always terrifying. But how much worse is it for family and friends if it happens suddenly, violently, and the name of the killer, as well as the circumstances of the crime, remain unknown, either temporarily or permanently!

It’s good when the frightening and repulsive mystery is finally solved and the criminal is brought to justice. But what if that doesn’t happen?

“I, Robot” 2004 (USA)

2035. Robotics has advanced far, and human-like creations with electronic brains have become part of daily life. However, police officer Del Spooner does not trust these new technologies, sensing a vague threat in the rise of robots. His old friend, scientist and engineer Alex Lanning, is found dead. His boss believes it’s an ordinary suicide, but the detective doesn’t buy it...

For the character Sonny, the accused robot, the special effects team used the same technology that was used to create Gollum in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. His body movements and voice were provided by actor Alan Tudyk.

“The Death Muse” 2017 (Spain)

A university professor and his student end their romance in tragedy: the girl slits her wrists in the bathtub at her lover’s house. Unable to recover from the shock, Samuel quits teaching. A year later, he begins having a recurring dream: the murder of an unknown woman. Watching the news, he learns that a woman named Lydia, an Italian, has been killed. And that’s the woman he saw in his dream! To solve the mystery, he sneaks into the deceased’s house...

The screenplay is based on the novel “Lady No. 13” by José Somos. The filming locations included Spain, Ireland, and Belgium.

“Horn” 2013 (USA)

Ignatius Parrish is an ordinary guy from the town of Gideon Bay. He has a girlfriend named Merrin Williams. Suddenly, their peaceful life shatters when Merrin is found dead. And the first suspect is her boyfriend! Even his parents don’t believe Ignatius is innocent, not to mention the other local residents! In a fit of despair, the guy resorts to blasphemy. After this sacrilegious act, his life changes dramatically: something new appears on his body...

The screenplay is based on the novel by Joe Hill, who is actually Joseph Hillstrom King, the son of the "King of Horror".

“A Simple Favor” 2018 (Canada)

After her husband’s death, Stephanie is left as a single mother, but she is not troubled by this fact. She is an active and sociable person, even running a "mommy" vlog online. However, she has no friends except one (whom she met while picking up their kids from school). One day, Emily asks Stephanie to look after her child while she is at work—and doesn’t come back! The police start an investigation. It seems Emily was far from just a simple mom from a small town...

Blake Lively, unlike her character who loves to drink, does not touch alcohol.

“Murder on the Orient Express” 2017 (USA)

Famous detective Hercule Poirot is approached on a train by antiques dealer Ratchett. He complains about enemies envious of his business and threats from them. He is willing to pay the detective to protect his life and health, but Poirot refuses—he claims his task is to catch criminals, not protect shady businessmen from other shady businessmen. But the next morning, the unfortunate antique dealer is found dead...

Most of the cast and extras are close friends and acquaintances of director Kenneth Branagh.

The Accountant 2
The Accountant 2
Action, Crime, Drama 2025, USA
7.0
Sleeping Dogs
Sleeping Dogs
Crime, Detective, Thriller 2024, Australia
6.0
Berlin Nobody
Berlin Nobody
Drama 2024, France / Germany / USA
5.0
A Haunting in Venice
A Haunting in Venice
Detective, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
7.0
Consecration
Consecration
Horror, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
5.0
The Ritual Killer
The Ritual Killer
Thriller 2023, USA
4.0
Death on the Nile
Death on the Nile
Detective, Crime, Drama 2022, USA / Great Britain
7.0
The Inhabitant
The Inhabitant
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
4.0
The Little Things
The Little Things
Thriller 2021, USA
6.0
The Bay of Silence
The Bay of Silence
Thriller 2020, Great Britain
4.0
The Dark and the Wicked
The Dark and the Wicked
Horror 2020, USA
6.0
Body Cam
Body Cam
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2020, USA
5.0
The Ninth
The Ninth
Thriller, Drama, Action, Detective 2019, Russia
6.0
Knives Out
Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2019, USA
8.0
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Horror 2019, USA
6.0
Countdown
Countdown
Thriller 2019, USA
5.0
Gogol. Viy
Gogol. Viy
Mystery, Drama, History 2018, Russia
6.0
A Simple Favor
A Simple Favor
Thriller, Crime, Detective 2018, USA
7.0
Beach House
Beach House
Thriller 2018, USA
5.0
Murder on the Orient Express
Murder on the Orient Express
Detective, Thriller 2017, USA
6.0
Wish Upon
Wish Upon
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2017, USA
5.0
Armed Response
Armed Response
Thriller 2017, USA
3.0
Muse
Muse
Thriller 2017, Spain
5.0
The Crucifixion
The Crucifixion
Horror, Thriller 2017, Great Britain / Romania
5.0
Uravnenie s neizvestnymi
Uravnenie s neizvestnymi
Drama, Thriller 2017, Russia
0.0
Mara
Mara
Horror 2017, Great Britain / USA
5.0
Belzebuth
Belzebuth
Horror 2017, Mexico
5.0
Curvature
Curvature
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective 2017, USA
4.0
The Broken Key
The Broken Key
Sci-Fi, Thriller, History 2017, Italy
2.0
Goodland
Goodland
Thriller, Crime, Detective 2017, USA
5.0
Genre
All Action Crime Drama Detective Thriller Horror Mystery Comedy History Fantasy Sci-Fi Adventure Romantic
Country
All USA Australia France Germany Great Britain Russia Romania Spain Mexico Italy Denmark Norway Czechia Iceland
Year
All 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

This selection of films about mysterious deaths invites viewers into a world of secrets, suspicions, and chilling enigmas — where every clue matters, but the truth may be more elusive than it seems.

