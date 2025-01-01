The death of a person is always terrifying. But how much worse is it for family and friends if it happens suddenly, violently, and the name of the killer, as well as the circumstances of the crime, remain unknown, either temporarily or permanently!

Five Most Intriguing Films About Mysterious Deaths

It’s good when the frightening and repulsive mystery is finally solved and the criminal is brought to justice. But what if that doesn’t happen?

“I, Robot” 2004 (USA)

2035. Robotics has advanced far, and human-like creations with electronic brains have become part of daily life. However, police officer Del Spooner does not trust these new technologies, sensing a vague threat in the rise of robots. His old friend, scientist and engineer Alex Lanning, is found dead. His boss believes it’s an ordinary suicide, but the detective doesn’t buy it...

For the character Sonny, the accused robot, the special effects team used the same technology that was used to create Gollum in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. His body movements and voice were provided by actor Alan Tudyk.

“The Death Muse” 2017 (Spain)

A university professor and his student end their romance in tragedy: the girl slits her wrists in the bathtub at her lover’s house. Unable to recover from the shock, Samuel quits teaching. A year later, he begins having a recurring dream: the murder of an unknown woman. Watching the news, he learns that a woman named Lydia, an Italian, has been killed. And that’s the woman he saw in his dream! To solve the mystery, he sneaks into the deceased’s house...

The screenplay is based on the novel “Lady No. 13” by José Somos. The filming locations included Spain, Ireland, and Belgium.

“Horn” 2013 (USA)

Ignatius Parrish is an ordinary guy from the town of Gideon Bay. He has a girlfriend named Merrin Williams. Suddenly, their peaceful life shatters when Merrin is found dead. And the first suspect is her boyfriend! Even his parents don’t believe Ignatius is innocent, not to mention the other local residents! In a fit of despair, the guy resorts to blasphemy. After this sacrilegious act, his life changes dramatically: something new appears on his body...

The screenplay is based on the novel by Joe Hill, who is actually Joseph Hillstrom King, the son of the "King of Horror".

“A Simple Favor” 2018 (Canada)

After her husband’s death, Stephanie is left as a single mother, but she is not troubled by this fact. She is an active and sociable person, even running a "mommy" vlog online. However, she has no friends except one (whom she met while picking up their kids from school). One day, Emily asks Stephanie to look after her child while she is at work—and doesn’t come back! The police start an investigation. It seems Emily was far from just a simple mom from a small town...

Blake Lively, unlike her character who loves to drink, does not touch alcohol.

“Murder on the Orient Express” 2017 (USA)

Famous detective Hercule Poirot is approached on a train by antiques dealer Ratchett. He complains about enemies envious of his business and threats from them. He is willing to pay the detective to protect his life and health, but Poirot refuses—he claims his task is to catch criminals, not protect shady businessmen from other shady businessmen. But the next morning, the unfortunate antique dealer is found dead...