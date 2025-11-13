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Poster of Tormento
4.7
Tormento - TORMENTO - Tráiler Oficial
Kinoafisha Films Tormento
4.7

Tormento

, 2025
Tormento
Mexico / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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Poster of Tormento
4.7
Tickets
Going 0
Not going 1
Tormento - TORMENTO - Tráiler Oficial
Tormento  TORMENTO - Tráiler Oficial

Synopsis

An exhausted security guard is transferred to a morgue and, on their first night, discovers that the shadows and silences hide a torment from which there may be no return.

Cast

Natalia Solián
Brenda
Hoze Meléndez
Indigente
Fernando Banda
Aurelio
Isabella Arroyo
Niña
Clemente Dávila
Policía Ministerio Público
Dolores Espinoza
Madre de Brenda
René Martínez
Jaime
Guillermo Nava
Guardia de Seguridad
Director Olallo Rubio
Writer Hugo Cardozo, Olallo Rubio
Composer Manuel Riveiro, Javier Umpierrez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 13 November 2025
Release date
20 August 2026 Russia World Pictures 18+
27 August 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
13 November 2025 Mexico B
Worldwide Gross $858,327
Production BH5 Studios, Bh5
Also known as
Tormento, Udręka

Film rating

4.7
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4.7 IMDb
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Tormento - TORMENTO - Tráiler Oficial
Tormento TORMENTO - Tráiler Oficial
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Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
20:00 from 770 ₽
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Wed 19
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Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
Kievskaya
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