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Tormento
4.7
Tormento
, 2025
Tormento
Mexico / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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Tormento
TORMENTO - Tráiler Oficial
TORMENTO - Tráiler Oficial
Synopsis
An exhausted security guard is transferred to a morgue and, on their first night, discovers that the shadows and silences hide a torment from which there may be no return.
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Cast
Natalia Solián
Brenda
Hoze Meléndez
Indigente
Fernando Banda
Aurelio
Isabella Arroyo
Niña
Clemente Dávila
Policía Ministerio Público
Dolores Espinoza
Madre de Brenda
René Martínez
Jaime
Guillermo Nava
Guardia de Seguridad
Director
Olallo Rubio
Writer
Hugo Cardozo
,
Olallo Rubio
Composer
Manuel Riveiro
,
Javier Umpierrez
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Mexico
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
13 November 2025
Release date
20 August 2026
Russia
World Pictures
18+
27 August 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
13 November 2025
Mexico
B
Worldwide Gross
$858,327
Production
BH5 Studios, Bh5
Also known as
Tormento, Udręka
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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Tormento
TORMENTO - Tráiler Oficial
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Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
20:00
from 770 ₽
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19 August
from 770 ₽
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«Tormento» now playing
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Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
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