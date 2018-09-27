Menu
Best Comedies
3 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Ricchi di fantasia
Ricchi di fantasia
Ricchi di fantasia
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Ricchi di fantasia
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
27 September 2018
Release date
31 March 2022
Russia
ПилотКино
16+
27 June 2019
Greece
27 September 2018
Italy
25 March 2021
Ukraine
Also known as
Ricchi di fantasia, Dreamfools, Ricos de fantasía, Κόλπο γκρόσο, Фантазери
Director
Francesco Miccichè
Cast
Sergio Castellitto
Sabrina Ferilli
Valeria Fabrizi
Matilde Gioli
Antonio Catania
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ricchi di fantasia
6.3
Them Who?
(2015)
6.4
Lasciarsi un giorno a Roma
(2022)
6.4
The Perfect Dinner
(2022)
6.9
Between Two Worlds
(2021)
6.1
Les apparences
(2020)
6.0
Il ladro di giorni / Stolen Days
(2019)
6.0
There Is No Place Like Home
(2018)
6.2
Un paese quasi perfetto
(2016)
6.4
Quo vado?
(2016)
5.3
La Sindrome di Antonio
(2016)
5.5
È per il tuo bene
(2020)
5.8
The Handyman
(2018)
Film rating
6.0
Rate
16
votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Ricchi di fantasia
Trailer in russian
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
