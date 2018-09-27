Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ricchi di fantasia
Poster of Ricchi di fantasia
Poster of Ricchi di fantasia
Рейтинги
6.0
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Ricchi di fantasia

Ricchi di fantasia

Ricchi di fantasia 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Ricchi di fantasia - trailer in russian
Ricchi di fantasia  trailer in russian
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 27 September 2018
Release date
31 March 2022 Russia ПилотКино 16+
27 June 2019 Greece
27 September 2018 Italy
25 March 2021 Ukraine
Also known as
Ricchi di fantasia, Dreamfools, Ricos de fantasía, Κόλπο γκρόσο, Фантазери
Director
Francesco Miccichè
Francesco Miccichè
Cast
Sergio Castellitto
Sergio Castellitto
Sabrina Ferilli
Sabrina Ferilli
Valeria Fabrizi
Matilde Gioli
Matilde Gioli
Antonio Catania
Antonio Catania
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ricchi di fantasia
Them Who? 6.3
Them Who? (2015)
Lasciarsi un giorno a Roma 6.4
Lasciarsi un giorno a Roma (2022)
The Perfect Dinner 6.4
The Perfect Dinner (2022)
Between Two Worlds 6.9
Between Two Worlds (2021)
Les apparences 6.1
Les apparences (2020)
Il ladro di giorni / Stolen Days 6.0
Il ladro di giorni / Stolen Days (2019)
There Is No Place Like Home 6.0
There Is No Place Like Home (2018)
Un paese quasi perfetto 6.2
Un paese quasi perfetto (2016)
Quo vado? 6.4
Quo vado? (2016)
La Sindrome di Antonio 5.3
La Sindrome di Antonio (2016)
È per il tuo bene 5.5
È per il tuo bene (2020)
The Handyman 5.8
The Handyman (2018)

Film rating

6.0
Rate 16 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Ricchi di fantasia - trailer in russian
Ricchi di fantasia Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more