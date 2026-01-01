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Margarita Simonova
Margarita Simonova Margarita Simonova
Kinoafisha Persons Margarita Simonova

Margarita Simonova

Margarita Simonova

Date of Birth
23 December 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Bolshoy 7.2
Bolshoy (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bolshoy 7.2
Bolshoy Bolshoy
Drama, Ballet 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
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