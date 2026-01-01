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Filmography
Margarita Simonova
Margarita Simonova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margarita Simonova
Margarita Simonova
Margarita Simonova
Date of Birth
23 December 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Bolshoy
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Ballet
Drama
Year
All
2017
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.2
Bolshoy
Bolshoy
Drama, Ballet
2017, Russia
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