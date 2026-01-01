Menu
Mariya Felyanina
Date of Birth
15 August 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Bolshoy 7.2
Bolshoy (2017)
Skhvatka 6.2
Skhvatka (2024)
Gruz proshlogo 0.0
Gruz proshlogo (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Zamuzh po raschetu
Zamuzh po raschetu
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Na krylyah schastya
Na krylyah schastya
Romantic 2025, Russia
Skhvatka 6.2
Skhvatka Skhvatka
Action 2024, Russia
Gruz proshlogo
Gruz proshlogo
Romantic 2023, Russia
Schaste na desert
Schaste na desert
Romantic 2023, Russia
Bolshoy 7.2
Bolshoy Bolshoy
Drama, Ballet 2017, Russia
