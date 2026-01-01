Menu
Mariya Felyanina
Mariya Felyanina
Date of Birth
15 August 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
7.2
Bolshoy
(2017)
6.2
Skhvatka
(2024)
0.0
Gruz proshlogo
(2023)
Filmography
6
Zamuzh po raschetu
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Na krylyah schastya
Romantic
2025, Russia
6.2
Skhvatka
Skhvatka
Action
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Gruz proshlogo
Romantic
2023, Russia
Schaste na desert
Romantic
2023, Russia
7.2
Bolshoy
Bolshoy
Drama, Ballet
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
