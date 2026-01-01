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Filmography
Michelle Saarenoja-Hayes
Michelle Saarenoja-Hayes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Saarenoja-Hayes
Michelle Saarenoja-Hayes
Michelle Saarenoja-Hayes
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.7
The Grump
(2014)
6.1
Dr. Sander's Sleep Cure
(2024)
Filmography
6.1
Dr. Sander's Sleep Cure
Dr. Sander's Sleep Cure
Fantasy, Horror
2024, Estonia
6.7
The Grump
The Grump
Comedy, Drama
2014, Finland
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