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Michelle Saarenoja-Hayes Michelle Saarenoja-Hayes
Kinoafisha Persons Michelle Saarenoja-Hayes

Michelle Saarenoja-Hayes

Michelle Saarenoja-Hayes

Actor type
Fantasy hero, Horror actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Grump 6.7
The Grump (2014)
Dr. Sander's Sleep Cure 6.1
Dr. Sander's Sleep Cure (2024)

Filmography

Dr. Sander's Sleep Cure 6.1
Dr. Sander's Sleep Cure Dr. Sander's Sleep Cure
Fantasy, Horror 2024, Estonia
The Grump 6.7
The Grump The Grump
Comedy, Drama 2014, Finland
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