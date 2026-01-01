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About
Filmography
Mikko Neuvonen
Mikko Neuvonen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikko Neuvonen
Mikko Neuvonen
Mikko Neuvonen
Date of Birth
8 November 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.7
The Grump
(2014)
6.6
Heart of a Lion
(2013)
6.4
Miss Farkku-Suomi
(2012)
Filmography
5.4
Law of the Land
Armoton maa
Western, Drama
2017, Finland
5.6
Korso
Korso
Musical, Sport, Drama
2014, Finland
6.7
The Grump
The Grump
Comedy, Drama
2014, Finland
6.6
Heart of a Lion
Leijonasydän
Romantic, Drama
2013, Finland / Sweden
Watch trailer
6.1
A Patriotic Man
Isänmaallinen mies
Comedy, Sport, Drama
2013, Finland / Croatia
6.4
Miss Farkku-Suomi
Miss Farkku-Suomi
Drama
2012, Finland
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