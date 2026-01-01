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Mikko Neuvonen Mikko Neuvonen
Kinoafisha Persons Mikko Neuvonen

Mikko Neuvonen

Mikko Neuvonen

Date of Birth
8 November 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Grump 6.7
The Grump (2014)
Heart of a Lion 6.6
Heart of a Lion (2013)
Miss Farkku-Suomi 6.4
Miss Farkku-Suomi (2012)

Filmography

Law of the Land 5.4
Law of the Land Armoton maa
Western, Drama 2017, Finland
Korso 5.6
Korso Korso
Musical, Sport, Drama 2014, Finland
The Grump 6.7
The Grump The Grump
Comedy, Drama 2014, Finland
Heart of a Lion 6.6
Heart of a Lion Leijonasydän
Romantic, Drama 2013, Finland / Sweden
Watch trailer
A Patriotic Man 6.1
A Patriotic Man Isänmaallinen mies
Comedy, Sport, Drama 2013, Finland / Croatia
Miss Farkku-Suomi 6.4
Miss Farkku-Suomi Miss Farkku-Suomi
Drama 2012, Finland
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