Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dinosaurs Alive
5.8
Dinosaurs Alive - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dinosaurs Alive
5.8

Dinosaurs Alive

, 2007
Dinosaurs Alive
USA / Short, Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Dinosaurs Alive
5.8
Dinosaurs Alive - Trailer
Dinosaurs Alive  Trailer

Synopsis

This program presents some of the more recent ideas about dinosaurs that are gaining acceptance while following paleontologists searching for fossils over the decades in the Gobi Desert and New Mexico.

Cast

Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Narrator
Julia Clarke
Self - University of Texas
Sterling Nesbitt
Self
Mark Norell
Self - American Museum of Natural History
Michael Novacek
Self - American Museum of Natural History
Alan H. Turner
Self
Director David Clark, Bayley Silleck
Writer David Clark
Composer Michel Cusson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 40 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 30 March 2007
Release date
8 March 2009 Russia Киносфера
8 March 2009 Belarus
30 July 2009 Germany
8 March 2009 Kazakhstan
30 March 2007 USA
8 March 2009 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $638,461
Production Giant Screen Films
Also known as
Dinosaurs Alive, A dinoszauruszok nyomában, Dinosaur Hunters, Dinosaurier live 3D - Fossilien zum Leben erweckt, Dinozaury żyją, Динозавры живы!, Dinosaurios Alive, IMAX Dinosaurs Alive, IMAX - Dinosaures... Vivants, IMAX - Dinosaurs Alive 3D, IMAX - Dinosaures Vivants 3D

Film rating

5.8
Rate 16 votes
5.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Dinosaurs Alive - Trailer
Dinosaurs Alive Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Dinosaurs Alive

Dinosaurs: Giants of Patagonia
Dinosaurs: Giants of Patagonia Documentary
2007, Canada
6.0
Sea Rex 3D: Journey to a Prehistoric World
Sea Rex 3D: Journey to a Prehistoric World Documentary
2010, France / Great Britain
7.0
D-War
D-War Drama, Action, Fantasy
2007, South Korea / USA
4.0
Dinosaur
Dinosaur Family, Adventure, Animation
2000, USA
7.0
T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous
T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous Adventure
1998, USA
5.0
Dino Island
Dino Island Action
1998, USA
5.0
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure
1993, USA
8.0
Titans of the Ice Age
Titans of the Ice Age Documentary
2013, USA
5.0
Galapagos: The Enchanted Voyage
Galapagos: The Enchanted Voyage Documentary, Adventure
1999, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more