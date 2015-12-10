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Poster of About Love
6.3
About Love - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films About Love
6.3

About Love

, 2015
Pro lyubov
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of About Love
6.3
About Love - Trailer
About Love  Trailer

Cast

Renata Litvinova
Renata Litvinova
Lecturer
Mikhail Efremov
Mikhail Efremov
Groom
Mariya Shalayeva
Mariya Shalayeva
Lena
Vasiliy Raksha
Igor
Yulia Snigir
Yulia Snigir
Liza
Vladimir Mashkov
Vladimir Mashkov
Aleksey Filimonov
Aleksey Filimonov
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Aleksandra Bortich
Aleksandra Bortich
Mariya Danilyuk
Anna Kotova
Anna Kotova
Olga Nikolskaya
Olga Nikolskaya
Director Anna Melikian
Writer Vlad Malakhov, Anna Melikian, Andrey Migachev
Composer Dmitriy Emelianov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 10 December 2015
Release date
10 December 2015 Russia Двадцатый Век Фокс, A Company 18+
10 December 2015 Belarus
10 December 2015 Kazakhstan
10 December 2015 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $764,578
Production Magnum
Also known as
Pro lyubov, About Love, Apie meilę, De l'amour, O miłości, За любовта, Про любовь

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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About Love - Trailer
About Love Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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