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6.3
Kinoafisha
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About Love
6.3
About Love
, 2015
Pro lyubov
Russia / Comedy / 18+
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6.3
About Love
Trailer
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Cast
Renata Litvinova
Lecturer
Mikhail Efremov
Groom
Mariya Shalayeva
Lena
Vasiliy Raksha
Igor
Yulia Snigir
Liza
Vladimir Mashkov
Aleksey Filimonov
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Aleksandra Bortich
Mariya Danilyuk
Anna Kotova
Olga Nikolskaya
Director
Anna Melikian
Writer
Vlad Malakhov
,
Anna Melikian
,
Andrey Migachev
Composer
Dmitriy Emelianov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
10 December 2015
Release date
10 December 2015
Russia
Двадцатый Век Фокс
,
A Company
18+
10 December 2015
Belarus
10 December 2015
Kazakhstan
10 December 2015
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$764,578
Production
Magnum
Also known as
Pro lyubov, About Love, Apie meilę, De l'amour, O miłości, За любовта, Про любовь
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
15
votes
6.3
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