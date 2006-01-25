To investigate bizarre insurance claims that transpired in either accidents, death or both, a former cop and an insurance investigator travel throughout the country to look at the cases up close.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 34 minutes
Production year2006
World premiere25 January 2006
Release date
25 January 2006
Russia
16+
25 June 2007
Great Britain
15
25 January 2006
Kazakhstan
5 July 2006
USA
25 January 2006
Ukraine
MPAAR
Worldwide Gross$309,408
Production3 Ring Circus Films, Blumhouse Productions, Darwin Awards Productions LP
Also known as
The Darwin Awards, Darvina balva, Darwin Award, Darwin Awards, Darwin Awards, muertes de risa, Darwin-díj - Halni tudni kell!, Darwinin palkinnot, Els premis Darwin, I theoria tou Darvinou... apo tin anapodi, Nagrody Darwina, Premiile Darwin, The Darwin Awards - Selecção Natural, The Darwin Awards - Suicidi accidentali per menti poco evolute, Η θεωρία του Δαρβίνου... από την ανάποδη, Наградите Дарвин, Премия Дарвина, Премія Дарвіна, ダーウィン・アワード, 豬頭滿天下