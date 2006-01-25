Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Darwin Awards
Poster of The Darwin Awards
Poster of The Darwin Awards
Рейтинги
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Darwin Awards

The Darwin Awards

The Darwin Awards 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

To investigate bizarre insurance claims that transpired in either accidents, death or both, a former cop and an insurance investigator travel throughout the country to look at the cases up close.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 25 January 2006
Release date
25 January 2006 Russia 16+
25 June 2007 Great Britain 15
25 January 2006 Kazakhstan
5 July 2006 USA
25 January 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $309,408
Production 3 Ring Circus Films, Blumhouse Productions, Darwin Awards Productions LP
Also known as
The Darwin Awards, Darvina balva, Darwin Award, Darwin Awards, Darwin Awards, muertes de risa, Darwin-díj - Halni tudni kell!, Darwinin palkinnot, Els premis Darwin, I theoria tou Darvinou... apo tin anapodi, Nagrody Darwina, Premiile Darwin, The Darwin Awards - Selecção Natural, The Darwin Awards - Suicidi accidentali per menti poco evolute, Η θεωρία του Δαρβίνου... από την ανάποδη, Наградите Дарвин, Премия Дарвина, Премія Дарвіна, ダーウィン・アワード, 豬頭滿天下
Director
Finn Taylor
Finn Taylor
Cast
Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes
Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder
David Arquette
David Arquette
Ty Burrell
Ty Burrell
Josh Charles
Josh Charles
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Darwin Awards
The Letter 5.2
The Letter (2012)
Stay Cool 4.9
Stay Cool (2010)
The Private Lives of Pippa Lee 6.8
The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009)
Sex and Death 101 6.4
Sex and Death 101 (2007)
Autumn in New York 6.3
Autumn in New York (2000)
How to Make an American Quilt 6.7
How to Make an American Quilt (1995)
Unleashed 6.4
Unleashed (2016)
Rough Night 5.6
Rough Night (2017)
Martha, Meet Frank, Daniel and Laurence 6.4
Martha, Meet Frank, Daniel and Laurence (1998)
Mr. Deeds 6.1
Mr. Deeds (2002)
Can You Keep a Secret? 5.6
Can You Keep a Secret? (2019)
Destination Wedding 5.7
Destination Wedding (2018)

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more