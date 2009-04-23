Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Stay Cool
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Stay Cool
4.9

Stay Cool

, 2010
Stay Cool
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Stay Cool
4.9

Synopsis

An author who returns to his hometown to deliver a commencement address to a class of graduating high school students has to deal with his feelings for an old flame as well as the advances of a student who has the hots for him.

Cast

Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff
Shasta O'Neil
Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder
Scarlet Smith
Josh Holloway
Josh Holloway
Wino
Ashley Bell
Ashley Bell
Catherine Black
Joanna Cassidy
Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase
Principal Marshall
Jon Cryer
Javier
Sean Astin
Sean Astin
Big Girl
Mark Polish
Henry McCarthy
Jessica St. Clair
Jessica St. Clair
Darcy Portola
Frances Conroy
Frances Conroy
Mrs. Leuchtenberger
Director Michael Polish
Writer Mark Polish
Composer Ryan Franks, Scott Nickoley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 23 April 2009
Release date
23 April 2009 Russia 16+
23 April 2009 Kazakhstan
23 April 2022 USA
23 April 2009 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $4,500,000
Production Initiate Productions
Also known as
Stay Cool, E se o amor acontece..., El amor sucede, Reste cool, Stay Cool - Feuer & Flamme, Stay Cool - Takaisin koulunpenkille, Stay Cool - Tilbage til skolebænken, Stay Cool - Tilbake til skolebenken, Stay Cool - Tillbaka till skolbänken, Újra a gimiben, Зберігайте спокій, Только спокойствие, 玩酷人生, 草食男子の落とし方

Film rating

4.9
Rate 11 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Shasta O'Neil A good hug is just like unlock all of those years paint of pain.
Henry McCarthy One good hug would probably get me lock up for another year good of 20 years of pain.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Stay Cool

Sex and Death 101
Sex and Death 101 Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
6.0
The Dilemma
The Dilemma Comedy
2011, USA
6.0
The Astronaut Farmer
The Astronaut Farmer Drama, Adventure
2007, USA
6.0
What Goes Up
What Goes Up Drama
2009, USA
6.0
The Private Lives of Pippa Lee
The Private Lives of Pippa Lee Drama
2009, USA
6.0
How to Make an American Quilt
How to Make an American Quilt Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1995, USA
6.0
The Iceman
The Iceman Thriller, Drama, Crime
2013, USA
6.0
Ot vinta 3D
Ot vinta 3D Animation
2012, Russia
4.0
The Letter
The Letter Drama, Thriller
2012, USA
5.0
According to Greta
According to Greta Drama, Romantic
2009, USA
6.0
The Darwin Awards
The Darwin Awards Comedy, Adventure, Romantic
2006, USA
5.0
Big Sur
Big Sur Drama
2013, USA
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more