An author who returns to his hometown to deliver a commencement address to a class of graduating high school students has to deal with his feelings for an old flame as well as the advances of a student who has the hots for him.
Stay Cool, E se o amor acontece..., El amor sucede, Reste cool, Stay Cool - Feuer & Flamme, Stay Cool - Takaisin koulunpenkille, Stay Cool - Tilbage til skolebænken, Stay Cool - Tilbake til skolebenken, Stay Cool - Tillbaka till skolbänken, Újra a gimiben, Зберігайте спокій, Только спокойствие, 玩酷人生, 草食男子の落とし方