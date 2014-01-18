Young Ones, Bad Land: Road to Fury, Badland, Futuro sangriento, La dernière génération, La próxima generación, Noorus, Os Mais Jovens, Ostatnie pokolenie, Young Ones - L'ultima generazione, Young Ones - Luta Pela Sobrevivência, Young ones (jóvenes), Молодежь, マッド・ガンズ, 旱地復仇, 旱地复仇, 小把戏, 年轻的一代
Ernest HolmYeah, that is all I am saying. You do not gotta marry her. You don't wanna wait around thinking something is gonna come. Waitin' is a fucking disease. Think something? Feel something? You should *do* something. Alright?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.