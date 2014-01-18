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Poster of Young Ones
5.6
Young Ones - Trailer 1
Kinoafisha Films Young Ones
5.6

Young Ones

, 2014
Young Ones
USA / Action, Sci-Fi, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Young Ones
5.6
Young Ones - Trailer 1
Young Ones  Trailer 1

Synopsis

Set in the future when water is hard to find, a teenage boy sets out to protect his family and survive.

Cast

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Mary Holm
Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult
Flem Lever
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Jerome Holm
Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon
Ernest Holm
Aimee Mullins
Aimee Mullins
Katherine Holm
Robert Hobbs
Caleb Moore
David Butler
Sam Lever
Christy Pankhurst
Robbie
Alex McGregor
Sooz
David Clatworthy
Calvin Hooyman
Director Jake Paltrow
Writer Jake Paltrow
Composer Nathan Johnson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 1 June 2014
World premiere 18 January 2014
Release date
18 January 2014 Russia 16+
23 January 2015 Brazil
6 August 2014 France
28 June 2014 Germany
18 January 2014 Kazakhstan
17 October 2014 Netherlands
28 June 2014 Norway 18
18 January 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $7,740
Production Subotica, Spier Films, Quickfire Films
Also known as
Young Ones, Bad Land: Road to Fury, Badland, Futuro sangriento, La dernière génération, La próxima generación, Noorus, Os Mais Jovens, Ostatnie pokolenie, Young Ones - L'ultima generazione, Young Ones - Luta Pela Sobrevivência, Young ones (jóvenes), Молодежь, マッド・ガンズ, 旱地復仇, 旱地复仇, 小把戏, 年轻的一代

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Young Ones - Trailer 1
Young Ones Trailer 1
Young Ones - Trailer 2
Young Ones Trailer 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Young Ones

Quotes

Ernest Holm Yeah, that is all I am saying. You do not gotta marry her. You don't wanna wait around thinking something is gonna come. Waitin' is a fucking disease. Think something? Feel something? You should *do* something. Alright?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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