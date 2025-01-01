Menu
Young Ones Movie Quotes

Young Ones Movie Quotes

Ernest Holm Yeah, that is all I am saying. You do not gotta marry her. You don't wanna wait around thinking something is gonna come. Waitin' is a fucking disease. Think something? Feel something? You should *do* something. Alright?
Flem Lever [narrating] It's natural to grieve a loss. But you gotta be careful your grief doesn't turn into blame. Blame is just the lazy person's way of making sense of chaos.
[first lines]
Jerome Holm I never saw this land when it was green. My father did. He worked it before the drought came. He used to talk about it all the time. He used to talk about the wheat they grew, and the pride they felt. He always believed in the land. Even as the fights over water first divided states, then towns, and then neighbors. Most people who could, left. But he had his reasons for staying. He was convinced the land would come back. It just needed water. And he was right.
Anna [Jerome is staring at her] I don't have horns...
Anna But I *do* bite. GRRRR!
Caleb Moore I will see what I can do.
Flem Lever Pray for rain.
Caleb Moore That shit will put me out of business.
Jerome Holm You should have let me help you, Ernest. I'm not scared.
Ernest Holm How do you spell your name?
Jerome Holm What?
Ernest Holm Your name, how do you spell it?
Jerome Holm J-e-r-o-m-e.
Ernest Holm "Jerome." You're more of a "Jerry."
Jerome Holm I don't like that.
Ernest Holm No? Then why are you calling me Ernest?
Jerome Holm 'Cause that's your name.
Ernest Holm Well, I prefer if you stuck with "dad."
Flem Lever [to Jerome] I saw what you thought. I saw what you just thought!
[last lines]
Mary Holm How is momma? It's sweet of you to go visit her so much lately. I'd like to see her, too. We could even move her back in, right? We have the money, no?
Mary Holm [having second thoughts] He wouldn't like that. So I don't want to be held to what I just said.
Jerome Holm Okay.
Mary Holm [touching her belly] Boy or girl?
Jerome Holm Girl.
Mary Holm Funny, why?
