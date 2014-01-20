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Poster of The Signal
6.2
The Signal - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Signal
6.2

The Signal

, 2014
The Signal
USA / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Signal
6.2
The Signal - Dubbed trailer
The Signal  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

On a road trip, Nic and two friends are drawn to an isolated area by a computer genius. When everything suddenly goes dark, Nic regains consciousness - only to find himself in a waking nightmare.

Cast

Sarah Clark
Sarah Clark
Olivia Cooke
Olivia Cooke
Haley
Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne
Damon
Jeffrey Grover
Gas Station Clerk
Beau Knapp
Beau Knapp
Jonah
Robert Longstreet
Lin Shaye
Lin Shaye
Brenton Thwaites
Brenton Thwaites
Nic
Patrick Davidson
Boy Playing Claw Game
Roy Kenny
Hazmat 1
Timothy Holmes
Hazmat 2
Ricardo Campos
Hazmat 3
Director William Eubank
Writer Carlyle Eubank, William Eubank, David Frigerio
Composer Nima Fakhrara
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 29 January 2015
World premiere 20 January 2014
Release date
4 September 2014 Russia Централ Партнершип 12+
4 September 2014 Belarus
15 March 2014 Brazil
10 July 2014 Germany
10 October 2014 Great Britain
18 September 2015 Greece
27 March 2015 Ireland
4 September 2014 Kazakhstan
10 July 2014 Netherlands
9 July 2014 South Korea
13 February 2015 Spain 12
17 September 2014 Thailand
17 September 2014 Turkey
17 September 2014 UAE
4 September 2014 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,595,622
Production Automatik Entertainment, Low Spark Films, Nova Media
Also known as
The Signal, Сигнал, Señal Enigmatica, El senyal, La señal, Le signal, O Sinal, O Sinal: Frequência do Medo, Signaal, Signál z neznáma, Signalas, Sinyal, Sygnał, Tín Hiệu Kích Động, Сигналът, シグナル, 诡·异·讯, La Señal, el balneario

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Signal - Dubbed trailer
The Signal Dubbed trailer
The Signal - Trailer
The Signal Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack The Signal

Quotes

Nic The truth of the matter? What is the truth of the matter here? The only thing I know for certain is that you don't know what you're dealing with. You will be pulled from this shitty little shack you call a research facility so fast that the only thing relevant to be shown for any of this is the way it's all exposed, wrecked, and forgotten. You have *no* idea! You have no clue! Do you? Have any clue how fast dumb, lost little kids like me, Jonah, or Nomad could ruin a place like this? Have it come grinding to a halt like the stone wheel it is? You're clueless law in the Wild West, Damon. You're a relic protecting ruins. You're pathetic! The truth of the matter is that I'm the only one that has any sense around here.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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