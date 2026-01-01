Menu
Alex McGregor
Alex McGregor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex McGregor
Alex McGregor
Alex McGregor
Date of Birth
7 June 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Blood Drive
(2017)
6.3
Grand Theft Auto
(2016)
5.6
Young Ones
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Crime
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2020
2017
2016
2014
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actress
5
5.1
Justice Served
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, South Africa
5.2
Vagrant Queen
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
7.1
Blood Drive
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
6.3
Grand Theft Auto
Grand Theft Auto
Drama, Biography
2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.6
Young Ones
Young Ones
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
