Alex McGregor

Date of Birth
7 June 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Blood Drive 7.1
Blood Drive (2017)
Grand Theft Auto 6.3
Grand Theft Auto (2016)
Young Ones 5.6
Young Ones (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Justice Served 5.1
Justice Served
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, South Africa
Vagrant Queen 5.2
Vagrant Queen
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Blood Drive 7.1
Blood Drive
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Grand Theft Auto 6.3
Grand Theft Auto Grand Theft Auto
Drama, Biography 2016, Great Britain
Young Ones 5.6
Young Ones Young Ones
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2014, USA
