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Poster of Ginger & Rosa
6.5
Ginger & Rosa - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ginger & Rosa
6.5

Ginger & Rosa

, 2012
Ginger and Rosa
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ginger & Rosa
6.5
Ginger & Rosa - Trailer
Ginger & Rosa  Trailer

Synopsis

A look at the lives of two teenage girls - inseparable friends Ginger and Rosa -- growing up in 1960s London as the Cuban Missile Crisis looms, and the pivotal event that comes to redefine their relationship.

Cast

Christina Hendricks
Christina Hendricks
Natalie
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Ginger
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Bella
Alessandro Nivola
Alessandro Nivola
Roland
Jodhi May
Jodhi May
Anoushka
Alice Englert
Alice Englert
Rosa
Oliver Milburn
Oliver Platt
Oliver Platt
Mark Two
Luke Cloud
Rosa's Father
Poppy Bloor
Young Ginger
Magdalene Mountford
Young Rosa
Director Sally Potter
Writer Sally Potter, Walter Donohue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 14 March 2025
World premiere 31 August 2012
Release date
31 August 2012 Russia 16+
30 May 2013 Argentina 14
19 April 2013 Brazil 14
11 April 2013 Denmark
29 May 2013 France
10 April 2013 Germany
18 October 2012 Great Britain
19 October 2012 Ireland
31 August 2012 Kazakhstan
15 May 2014 South Korea 15
1 February 2013 USA
31 August 2012 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $1,674,776
Production Adventure Pictures, BBC Film, British Film Institute (BFI)
Also known as
Ginger & Rosa, Ginger y Rosa, Bir Hayalimiz Vardı, Džindžer i Roza, Dzindzer ir Rosa, Ginger and Rosa, Ginger és Rosa, Ginger i Rosa, Ginger si Rosa, Бомба, Джинджър и Роза, ジンジャーの朝　さよならわたしが愛した世界, 琴與羅莎, 金吉尔和罗莎, Ginger et Rosa, 진저 앤 로사

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ginger & Rosa - Trailer
Ginger & Rosa Trailer
Ginger & Rosa - International trailer
Ginger & Rosa International trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

[last lines]
Ginger [sitting writing in notebook] We had a dream... that we would always be best friends. When we were born... for some it was the end. Now it seems there may not be tomorrow. But despite the horror... and the sorrow... I love our world. I want us all to live. Now, Rosa, you've asked me to forgive. One day, if Mum survives this bitter night... then we shall meet again, and I will say... I loved you, Rosa. Don't you see? But we are different. You dream of everlasting love. Not me. Because what really matters, is to live. And if we do... there will be nothing to forgive.
Roland [sitting nearby] What are you writing?
Ginger Oh, a poem... about the future.
Roland I'm sorry, Ginger. I'm so sorry.
Ginger [continues to writing] But I'll forgive you anyway.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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