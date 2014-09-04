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Poster of Before We Go
7.0
Before We Go - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Before We Go
7.0

Before We Go

, 2014
Before We Go
USA / Drama, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Before We Go
7.0
Before We Go - Trailer
Before We Go  Trailer

Synopsis

Two strangers stuck in Manhattan for the night grow into each other's most trusted confidants when an evening of unexpected adventure forces them to confront their fears and take control of their lives.

Cast

Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Nick
Alice Eve
Alice Eve
Brooke
Emma Fitzpatrick
Emma Fitzpatrick
Hannah
Beth Katehis
Mark Kassen
Danny
Daniel Spink
Tyler
Elijah Moreland
Cole
John Cullum
Harry
Grim Reaper Q.
Mohawk
Dorothi Fox
Woman
Allie Woods Jr.
Man
Director Chris Evans
Writer Ron Bass, Jen Smolka, Chris Shafer, Paul Vicknair
Composer Chris Westlake
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 4 September 2014
World premiere 4 September 2014
Release date
12 September 2014 Russia 16+
2 September 2015 Greece
12 September 2014 Kazakhstan
17 December 2015 Singapore
21 April 2016 Slovakia
26 November 2015 South Korea
3 August 2016 Spain 7
11 September 2015 Turkey
12 September 2014 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $462,875
Production G4 Productions, Nutmeg Film Productions, Wonderland Sound and Vision
Also known as
Before We Go, Antes de separarnos, Antes do Adeus, 1:30 Train, A szerelem útján, Abans que te'n vagis, Antes de que te vayas, Centricity, Gece Bitmeden, Înainte de plecare, Lifnay she'nipared, Noc v New Yorku, Osudná noc, Preden gres, Prije noćnog vlaka, Zanim się rozstaniemy, Πριν φύγεις, Допоки ми разом, Преди да си тръгнем, Прежде чем мы расстанемся, ビフォア・ウィー・ゴー, 紐約愛未眠, 我们离开前, 纽约爱未眠

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
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Film Trailers

All trailers
Before We Go - Trailer
Before We Go Trailer
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Quotes

Harry There is no perfect. There will always be struggle. You just need to choose who you wanna struggle with.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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