Two strangers stuck in Manhattan for the night grow into each other's most trusted confidants when an evening of unexpected adventure forces them to confront their fears and take control of their lives.
ProductionG4 Productions, Nutmeg Film Productions, Wonderland Sound and Vision
Also known as
Before We Go, Antes de separarnos, Antes do Adeus, 1:30 Train, A szerelem útján, Abans que te'n vagis, Antes de que te vayas, Centricity, Gece Bitmeden, Înainte de plecare, Lifnay she'nipared, Noc v New Yorku, Osudná noc, Preden gres, Prije noćnog vlaka, Zanim się rozstaniemy, Πριν φύγεις, Допоки ми разом, Преди да си тръгнем, Прежде чем мы расстанемся, ビフォア・ウィー・ゴー, 紐約愛未眠, 我们离开前, 纽约爱未眠