Mark Kassen
Mark Kassen
Mark Kassen
Mark Kassen
Mark Kassen
Date of Birth
4 October 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Producer, Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
Before We Go
(2014)
6.9
Puncture
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2014
2011
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
Director
1
Producer
1
7
Before We Go
Before We Go
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Puncture
Puncture
Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
