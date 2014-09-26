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Poster of Playing It Cool
5.9
Playing It Cool - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Playing It Cool
5.9

Playing It Cool

, 2014
Playing It Cool
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Playing It Cool
5.9
Playing It Cool - Trailer
Playing It Cool  Trailer

Synopsis

Unrequited love motivates a guy to write about his experiences.

Cast

Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Me
Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan
Her
Ioan Gruffudd
Ioan Gruffudd
Stuffy
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza
Mallory
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale
Topher Grace
Topher Grace
Scott
Patrick Warburton
Patrick Warburton
Hedge Funder
Anthony Mackie
Anthony Mackie
Bryan
Martin Starr
Martin Starr
Lyle
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson
Samson
Philip Baker Hall
Philip Baker Hall
Granddad
Director Justin Reardon
Writer Chris Shafer, Paul Vicknair
Composer Jake Monaco
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2014
Online premiere 26 December 2014
World premiere 26 September 2014
Release date
26 September 2014 Russia Вольга 16+
11 June 2015 Brazil
14 November 2014 Bulgaria
26 September 2014 Estonia
17 July 2015 Germany
18 June 2015 Greece
26 September 2014 Kazakhstan
3 October 2014 Lithuania N-13
23 October 2014 South Korea
23 February 2015 Sweden
12 February 2015 Thailand 15
8 May 2015 USA
26 September 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,323,415
Production Voltage Pictures, Wonderland Sound and Vision
Also known as
Playing It Cool, Déjate querer, Comment séduire une amie, A Many Splintered Thing, A szerelem markában, Amigos con ventaja, Amigos sin compromiso, Bodi hladnokrven, Budi hladnokrvan, Cel mai îndrãgostit bãrbat, Como Seduzir uma Amiga, Con derecho a roce, Deixa Rolar, Deixa't estimar, Igraj hladnokrvno, Kaçan Kovalanır, Lo mitra'gesh, Meilės pusiausvyra, Nesasteigsim, Rozegraj to na luzie, Time to Love, Tra le righe dell'amore, Võtame rahulikult, Σφυρίζοντας για τον έρωτα, Приятно разсеяни, Сердце вдребезги, 君がくれた恋のシナリオ, 真愛BJ4, Playing it Cool - Irgendwann erwischt es jeden, Tra le righe dell'amore - Playing It Cool

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.9 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Playing It Cool - Trailer
Playing It Cool Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Playing It Cool

Quotes

Narrator I'm gonna tell you this one from my point of view so you can put yourself in there.
Narrator So the story goes:The guy falls in love with a girl the second he meets her, but it takes them a lifetime to get it together.
Narrator When they do they end up on a boat, and they realise the only way they can stay together is to never go ashore.
Narrator So they raise the yellow colour flag so no port would take them and they drift out to sea 'til the end.
Narrator And it makes you realize there are people in your life so important that they dwarf everything else.
Narrator It's up to you to figure out who they are.If you have to give up everything else and spend the rest of your days on a boat, who are the must haves, the ones you can't live without?
Narrator Figure out your own list and then do everything you can to let them know how much they mean to you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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