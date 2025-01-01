HarryThere is no perfect. There will always be struggle. You just need to choose who you wanna struggle with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brooke DaltonIt's possible, isn't it? It's possible that you could meet somebody who's perfect for you even though you're committed to somebody else.
Nick VaughanNo, no, see, I think if you're committed to somebody, you don't allow yourself to find perfection in someone else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick VaughanAnd at the end of the night, you're gonna want to say some things, but don't. Don't ruin it. It's nothing she doesn't already know. Just give her a kiss. Wish her good luck. And, uh... thank her. Thank her for showing you that you can love more than one person in this life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HarryYou can't allow the ones you love to determine how you love.
Nick VaughanWell we kinda have one. Few years ago they turned all these public pay phones into time machines. You pick one up dial 1993 and a New Yorker will come on and tell you exactly what was happening on that corner 20 years ago. It's funny.
Brooke DaltonI don't even need to call that far back. I just need to call yesterday.