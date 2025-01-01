Menu
Kinoafisha Films Before We Go Before We Go Movie Quotes

Harry There is no perfect. There will always be struggle. You just need to choose who you wanna struggle with.
Brooke Dalton It's possible, isn't it? It's possible that you could meet somebody who's perfect for you even though you're committed to somebody else.
Nick Vaughan No, no, see, I think if you're committed to somebody, you don't allow yourself to find perfection in someone else.
Nick Vaughan And at the end of the night, you're gonna want to say some things, but don't. Don't ruin it. It's nothing she doesn't already know. Just give her a kiss. Wish her good luck. And, uh... thank her. Thank her for showing you that you can love more than one person in this life.
Harry You can't allow the ones you love to determine how you love.
Nick Vaughan We love who we love. Sucks.
Nick Vaughan God. Why is it that any one decision always seems too small to be the biggest decision of your life.
Brooke Dalton I don't know but sometimes you have to just make the choice and jump.
Brooke Dalton I don't have to know my future. I'm going to live it anyway.
Brooke Dalton What if he loves her more?
Nick Vaughan I'd say that's a long shot.
Brooke Dalton Running is easy.
Brooke Dalton How can one of the worst nights of my life also be one of the best?
Danny I sold a kidney to get this. I mean it wasn't mine, but what am I gonna tell the hooker when she wakes up?
Nick Vaughan Danny!
[Brooke laughs]
Danny *Kidding!* She's not gonna wake up.
Brooke Dalton Nick...
Nick Vaughan Yeah?
Brooke Dalton I'm sorry about all those things I said earlier. I guess I got a little defensive.
Nick Vaughan Define defensive.
Brooke Dalton Um... Abusive. Cruel.
Nick Vaughan Complex.
Brooke Dalton Ok.
Brooke Dalton You're worth a thousand Coles.
Nick Vaughan What happened to a trillion?
Brooke Dalton He was tall.
[Nick scroffs]
Brooke Dalton I heard you play and you loved it. Remember?
Nick Vaughan Kind of feel like it doesn't love me back.
Tyler I hope I was helpful.
Nick Vaughan Extremely.
Brooke Dalton I think he wants gratitude.
Nick Vaughan Group hug? Big kiss?
Tyler I believe the words were handsome gratuity.
Nick Vaughan Right. You take credit cards?
Brooke Dalton What we need is a time machine.
Nick Vaughan Well we kinda have one. Few years ago they turned all these public pay phones into time machines. You pick one up dial 1993 and a New Yorker will come on and tell you exactly what was happening on that corner 20 years ago. It's funny.
Brooke Dalton I don't even need to call that far back. I just need to call yesterday.
Nick Vaughan Well let's try.
[making phone dialing sounds]
Nick Vaughan Bop bup bo bo bop bup bup pup What would you tell yourself?
Brooke Dalton Brooke? It's you... from the future.
[smiling]
Brooke Dalton She doesn't believe me.
Nick Vaughan Well of course you've got to tell her something secret. Something only you two would know.
Nick Vaughan You can read and add, how are you a *cab* driver?
Nick Vaughan Oh, the cops are no help!
Brooke Dalton You fall in love with a woman that deserves you, and she trusts you.
Nick Vaughan Well... if I ever got that lucky. I probably wouldn't plan on letting her down.
[brief silence]
Nick Vaughan If we can find your purse, we can get you home. It would make me a hero.
Brooke Dalton Have you ever had a feeling... and just knowing somewhere in your bones that somebody was going to play a major part in your life?
Nick Vaughan Yeah
Brooke Dalton I feel that we met in Grand Central for a reason. We were meant to find each other.
Brooke Dalton I'm sure that my husband will really appreciate your helping me. It's incredibly generous of you!
Nick Vaughan You didn't have to do that.
[silently chucking to self]
Brooke Dalton What?
[seemingly unaware]
Nick Vaughan The husband thing.
Brooke Dalton Well... I didn't mean to distrust you. It's just you're being so nice!
Nick Vaughan ...Nice.
[ponders the thought while smirking]
Brooke Dalton It's... it's complicated.
Nick Vaughan Got it.
Brooke Dalton What is that supposed to mean?
Nick Vaughan Well... it's not rocket science.
Brooke Dalton You really want to know your future?
Nick Vaughan [sucks teeth] Maybe not.
Brooke Dalton You're a working musician until your lips fall off. You're revere. You have a...
Nick Vaughan Maserati?
Brooke Dalton ...a dog!
Nick Vaughan Nick Vaughan, Brooke Dalton: Gotta go, the hookers are here.
Nick Vaughan We probably shouldn't touch anything in this room.
Nick Vaughan So talk to me about these pieces. Is this done by your famous London artist guy?
Brooke Dalton Ohhh hohoh...
[chucking]
Brooke Dalton Well how did you know?
Nick Vaughan Well... you can tell you need to know quite a bit about art in order to appreciate it.
Brooke Dalton [laughs] You're an a**hole. Did you know the most interesting thing about hotel art is not the actual art itself? Obviously. But it's what's behind it.
Nick Vaughan What, like a safe?
Brooke Dalton No.
Nick Vaughan You sure you're okay?
Brooke Dalton My purse was stolen.
Nick Vaughan I've got like... eighty bucks. How far you going?
Brooke Dalton You can't help me.
Nick Vaughan So what you wanna do... you wanna get a hotel or something?
Brooke Dalton Excuse me?
Nick Vaughan No. Not... not...
[laughs embarrased]
Nick Vaughan Jesus. Not for us. For you!
Nick Vaughan Wanna come with me... on a little adventure?
Nick Vaughan But then you wouldn't have met me.
Brooke Dalton I still haven't decided if that's a good thing.
