Mitch MartinTrue love is hard to find, sometimes you think you have true love and then you catch the early flight home from San Diego and a couple of nude people jump out of your bathroom blindfolded like a goddamn magic show ready to double team your girlfriend...
FrankI told my wife I wouldn't drink tonight. Besides, I got a big day tomorrow. You guys have a great time.
College StudentA big day? Doing what?
FrankWell, um, actually a pretty nice little Saturday, we're going to go to Home Depot. Yeah, buy some wallpaper, maybe get some flooring, stuff like that. Maybe Bed, Bath, & Beyond, I don't know, I don't know if we'll have enough time.
TherapistFrank, this is a safe place. A place where we can feel free sharing our feelings. Think of my office as a nest in a tree of trust and understanding. We can say anything here.
FrankAnything? Well, uh I guess I, deep down, am feeling a little confused. I mean, suddenly, you get married, and you're supposed to be this entirely different guy. I don't feel different. I mean, take yesterday for example. We were out at the Olive Garden for dinner, which was lovely. And, uh, I happen to look over at a certain point during the meal and see a waitress taking an order, and I found myself wondering what color her underpants might be. Her panties. Uh, odds are they are probably basic white, cotton, underpants. But I sort of think, well, maybe they're silk panties, maybe it's a thong. Maybe it's something really cool that I don't even know about. You know, and uh, and I started feeling... what? What, I thought we were in the trust tree in the nest, were we not?
MitchSorry, your seatbelt seems to be broken. What do you recommend I do?
Cab DriverI recommend you stop being such a faggot. You're in the backseat.
Frank[after funneling a beer]Fill it up again! Fill it up again! Once it hits your lips, it's so good!
Dean PritchardLadies and gentleman, please welcome, the co-host of CNN's Crossfire, famed political consultant, the raging Cajun, Mr. James Carville.
James CarvilleThank you, Thank you, Dean Pritchard. It's an honor and a pleasure to be here, sir.
Dean PritchardTopic number one. What is your position on the role of government in supporting innovation in the field of biotechnology?
James CarvilleWell, Dean, I'm, I'm glad that you asked that question...
FrankUhhh... Actually, I'd like to jump in and take that one, Jimmy, If you don't mind.
James CarvilleHave at it, Hoss.
Frank[Frank takes a drink of water, makes a funny face and grunts] Recent research has shown that empirical evidence for globalization of corporate innovation is very limited and as a corollary the market for technologies is shrinking. As a world leader, it's important for America to provide systematic research grants for our scientists. I believe strongly there will always be a need for us to have a well-articulated innovation policy with emphasis on human resource development. Thank you.
[Frank grunts, makes a face and goes limp; audience applauds]
MitchPlease be honest with me. Tell me this is the first time this has ever happened.
HeidiWell, do you want me to be honest or do you want me to tell you this is the first time?
BeanieYeah, that's it. I got a student alt rock band coming on next. Mitch, I own six speaker cities. I am worth three-and-a-half-million dollars that the government knows about. I got more electronics up there than a damn KISS concert. Tou think I'm gonna roll out this type of red carpet for a fucking marching band? Just make sure you can see the stage.
BeanieWell, Columbus wasn't looking for America, my man, but that turned out to be pretty okay for everyone.
Beanie[after finding out that it's in the bylaw that the only way to keep the fraternity is take a course of tests but Beanie does not want to do it]Who'se lives are ruined?
Mitch MartinWell, see. Blue's dead. Frank's divorced. I lost my house. Nicole thinks I'm a total jackass. And now we got nine kids who are gonna get expelled from school, and you're not even gonna help them.
BeanieI'd like to welcome you all to the Mitch Martin Freedom Festival. Now for those of you who don't know who Mitch Martin is, he's the very successful, very disease-free gentleman standing by the mini-bar. Now, courtesy of Speaker City, which is slashing prices on everything from beepers to DVD players, give a warm welcome Harrison welcome to my pal and your favorite, Snoop Dogg.
BeanieBecause this is a very big idea, my friends. We're talking about a non-exclusive egalitarian brotherhood where community status and, more importantly, age have bearing whatsoever.
Barry, Oral Sex InstructorThe secret to a good BJ is focus. I don't care if we're talking about your husband of 10 years or just some hot sailor you met at TJI Fridays a couple of months ago who never did call me back but did leave me with a little something called herpes... which I then gave to the dog. But that's neither here nor there. Grab your vegetables!
Frank[offering a bread-maker as a gift]What do you think, Max? It's got three speeds.
Woman[holding a grocery bag] What's going on?
FrankYou tell anyone about this and I'll fucking kill you. I'm kidding, I'm kidding, we'll have him home by tonight. Okay, sweetie.
[reaches into the grocery bag and takes out cheese balls]
BeanieDon't say sorry to me, Frank. Say it to the baby.
MitchLet's see. Blue's dead. Frank's divorced. I've lost my house. Nicole thinks I'm a total jackass. And we got nine kids who are gonna get expelled from school and you're not even gonna help them out.
BeanieAll right, let me be the first to say congratulations to then. You get one vagina for the rest of your life. Real smart, Frank. Way to work it through.
BeanieI have a wife and kids. Do I seem like a happy guy to you, Frank?
MarissaYou know exactly what I mean. You've come a long way since Frank the Tank and we don't want him coming back, do we?
FrankHoney, Frank the Tank is not coming back, OK? That part of me is over. Water under the bridge. I promise.
BeanieGuys, this is a very special occasion. The Godfather himself has decided to grace us with his presence. This is his damn house. He sleeps twenty feet away.
BeanieDon't say sorry to me. You let down Frank. You let down me. Most importantly, you let down Max. And right about now I'm having a hard time trying to figure out why I take time out of my schedule to help you get over...
Mitch MartinAt this point, you may be asking yourself, why am I holding this 30 pound cinderblock in my hands? You might also ask yourself, why does this cinderblock have a long piece of string tied to it? And finally, why is the other end of this string tied securely to your penis?
Female Airport EmployeeWell, I really need a new minivan but that doesn't mean it's gonna happen now, does it?
Mitch MartinLook, I don't think you understand. I'm gonna ask her to marry me. Tonight.
Female Airport EmployeeMy goodness. Well, why didn't you say so? Love conquers all, right? In this case, it bumps Mr. Bernstein and his kosher meal straight out of coach. Here you go. Congratulations and good luck.
Lara Campbell[deleted scene; while in the car]The season's almost over. You've only made it to three games.
BeanieFour games. I was there last week, it was not my fault that it rained out against the Hornets. That's an act of God. I get credit for that.
Lara CampbellNo, you don't. The thing is how do you think Max feels? Sammy's dad is always there.
BeanieThat's why Sammy's dad's a failure. He should be at work.
Lara CampbellOkay. You know what? You're not selling me speakers, so let's nip it, okay?
BeanieOkay. Max, earmuffs. Don't do that. He understands and he likes it. Listen to me, I'm sorry. Alright? But I'm a founding father. Tonight's the initiation. There's a lot of paperwork that needs to be processed.
BeaniePlease, they don't enforce that shit. This is like the jaywalking of sex crimes. Budnick, tuck in the shirt. It's called Speaker City, not Speaker Ghetto. You said the girl was like 17 years old?