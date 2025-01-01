Heidi [deleted scene; phone call] Hello?

Heidi Shouldn't you be on a plane by now?

Mitch Martin Well, I should, but unfortunately they oversold the flight.

Heidi Oh my God. That sucks.

Mitch Martin Yeah, I know. But I gotta get on the redeye now. I should be home around 7 in the morning.

Heidi Oh, but I miss you, boobie.

Mitch Martin I know. I miss you too. But I tell you what. I got all night to spend in the gift shops. So anything with the word San Diego on it, it's yours. Just name it.

Heidi Just get on the redeye.

Mitch Martin Okay, I will. I love you. I love you, boobie.

Heidi Love you too.

[he hangs up]

Mitch Martin Look, I really need to get on this flight.

Female Airport Employee Well, I really need a new minivan but that doesn't mean it's gonna happen now, does it?

Mitch Martin Look, I don't think you understand. I'm gonna ask her to marry me. Tonight.

Female Airport Employee My goodness. Well, why didn't you say so? Love conquers all, right? In this case, it bumps Mr. Bernstein and his kosher meal straight out of coach. Here you go. Congratulations and good luck.

Mitch Martin Thank you.

Airplane Ticket Buyer Good afternoon. I'm Murray Bernstein.