Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Old School Old School Movie Quotes

Old School Movie Quotes

Mitch Martin True love is hard to find, sometimes you think you have true love and then you catch the early flight home from San Diego and a couple of nude people jump out of your bathroom blindfolded like a goddamn magic show ready to double team your girlfriend...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank I told my wife I wouldn't drink tonight. Besides, I got a big day tomorrow. You guys have a great time.
College Student A big day? Doing what?
Frank Well, um, actually a pretty nice little Saturday, we're going to go to Home Depot. Yeah, buy some wallpaper, maybe get some flooring, stuff like that. Maybe Bed, Bath, & Beyond, I don't know, I don't know if we'll have enough time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peppers She's a beauty, ain't she?
Frank Yeah, what kind of gun is this?
Peppers It's a tranquilizer gun. If any of these little fuckers decide to freak out on the kids, I get to take them down. Ain't that right?
[yank's on the mule's reigns]
Peppers Oh, what? That's what I thought. Shut up.
Frank [Frank cocks the gun]
Peppers Hey, hey. Careful with that. That's the most powerful tranq gun on the market. Got her in Mexico.
Frank Cool.
Peppers Yeah, it is cool. They say it can puncture the skin of a rhino from...
[Frank shoots himself in the neck with the dart]
Peppers YES! That's awesome!
Frank What?
Peppers You just took one in the jugular, man.
Frank What? I did.
[feeling his neck]
Peppers YES!
Frank Oh, my God. Is this bad? Is this bad?
Peppers You better pull that shit out, man. That shit is not cool.
Frank Wait. What? Pull what out?
Peppers You got a fucking dart in your neck, man.
Frank [laughing] You're... you're crazy, man. I like you, but you're crazy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch I've had a hell of a day and even worse week. And all I want to do is get some fucking sleep.
Beanie Why in front of the kid? With the F-ing? All ya gotta do is say "earmuffs" to him. "Earmuffs". Then you can say "Fuck, shit, bitch", whatever you want.
Frank Cock. Balls.
Beanie I'm just trying to make a point, Frank. You don't have to celebrate it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank *Spanish*! Do you trust that we have provided you with enough slack so that your block will land safely on the lawn?
Spanish Sir, yes, sir.
Frank Blue, do you trust that I do not want to see you die here tonight?
Blue Sir, yes, sir.
Frank Blue, you're my boy!
Blue Thank you, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Therapist Frank, this is a safe place. A place where we can feel free sharing our feelings. Think of my office as a nest in a tree of trust and understanding. We can say anything here.
Frank Anything? Well, uh I guess I, deep down, am feeling a little confused. I mean, suddenly, you get married, and you're supposed to be this entirely different guy. I don't feel different. I mean, take yesterday for example. We were out at the Olive Garden for dinner, which was lovely. And, uh, I happen to look over at a certain point during the meal and see a waitress taking an order, and I found myself wondering what color her underpants might be. Her panties. Uh, odds are they are probably basic white, cotton, underpants. But I sort of think, well, maybe they're silk panties, maybe it's a thong. Maybe it's something really cool that I don't even know about. You know, and uh, and I started feeling... what? What, I thought we were in the trust tree in the nest, were we not?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Sorry, your seatbelt seems to be broken. What do you recommend I do?
Cab Driver I recommend you stop being such a faggot. You're in the backseat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank [after funneling a beer] Fill it up again! Fill it up again! Once it hits your lips, it's so good!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[two girls are topless in the pool of KY jelly]
Frank Are you sure you're ok with this, Blue?
Blue Just ring the fucking bell, you pansy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank We're going streaking!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weensie [after learning he's going to be expelled] Listen, this is a serious situation. I mean, I'm kicked out of school. I don't know what I'm gonna do, man. My mom's gonna kill me.
Mitch C'mon, she's not gonna kill you.
Weensie Yes she is. See, I'm the first one to go to college in my family and when I left she said, "Weensie, if you screw this up, I'll kill you." She showed me the knife.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank A little housewarming gift.
Mitch I actually gave this to you for your wedding.
Frank This model?
Mitch That exact one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank SNOOP! SNOOP-A-LOOP!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dean Pritchard Ladies and gentleman, please welcome, the co-host of CNN's Crossfire, famed political consultant, the raging Cajun, Mr. James Carville.
James Carville Thank you, Thank you, Dean Pritchard. It's an honor and a pleasure to be here, sir.
Dean Pritchard Topic number one. What is your position on the role of government in supporting innovation in the field of biotechnology?
James Carville Well, Dean, I'm, I'm glad that you asked that question...
Frank Uhhh... Actually, I'd like to jump in and take that one, Jimmy, If you don't mind.
James Carville Have at it, Hoss.
Frank [Frank takes a drink of water, makes a funny face and grunts] Recent research has shown that empirical evidence for globalization of corporate innovation is very limited and as a corollary the market for technologies is shrinking. As a world leader, it's important for America to provide systematic research grants for our scientists. I believe strongly there will always be a need for us to have a well-articulated innovation policy with emphasis on human resource development. Thank you.
[Frank grunts, makes a face and goes limp; audience applauds]
Frank What happened? I blacked out
Dean Pritchard That was interesting. ha ha. Thank you very much. And, uh, your rebuttal? Mr. Carville.
James Carville Oh... It... We... have no response. That was perfect.
Frank That's the way you do it! That's the way you debate!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Wow. Cheese. Is that you?
Dean Pritchard Hello, Mitch. Bernard. I see you guys haven't changed much.
Beanie Who's this guy?
Mitch Beanie, you remember Cheese, Rodney's kid brother?
Dean Pritchard Actually, my name's not Cheese anymore. It's Gordon Pritchard.
Beanie Oh, yeah. Cheeeeeese. Yeah, didn't we lock you in a dumpster one time?
Dean Pritchard Yea, I got out.
Beanie Cool man. Good. Glad you did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marissa [after seeing Frank running naked along the streets, she slows down her car] Frank, what are you doing?
Frank [out of breath] We're... We're going streaking! We're going up the quad and to the gymnasium.
Marissa Who is?
Frank Th... W... There's more coming.
Marissa Frank, get in the car.
Frank But... everybody's doing it.
Marissa Frank! Now!
Frank [still out of breath] Ok.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Please be honest with me. Tell me this is the first time this has ever happened.
Heidi Well, do you want me to be honest or do you want me to tell you this is the first time?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Yeah, that's it. I got a student alt rock band coming on next. Mitch, I own six speaker cities. I am worth three-and-a-half-million dollars that the government knows about. I got more electronics up there than a damn KISS concert. Tou think I'm gonna roll out this type of red carpet for a fucking marching band? Just make sure you can see the stage.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peppers You should pull that out.
Frank Wait, pull what out?
Peppers The dart. You gotta fucking dart in your neck.
Frank [laughs] Y-You're crazy, man. You're crazy. I like you, but you're crazy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Don't beat yourself up over this, Mitch. It's not your fault. Dammit, Blue was old. That's what old people do. They die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Blue, how come there's no ice in my lemonade?
[throws the lemonade into the pool]
Blue Sorry, sir.
Frank Drop down and give me ten. Now!
Blue [bends down into a push-up position] Yes, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch I wasn't looking for a girl like that.
Beanie Well, Columbus wasn't looking for America, my man, but that turned out to be pretty okay for everyone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie [after finding out that it's in the bylaw that the only way to keep the fraternity is take a course of tests but Beanie does not want to do it] Who'se lives are ruined?
Mitch Martin Well, see. Blue's dead. Frank's divorced. I lost my house. Nicole thinks I'm a total jackass. And now we got nine kids who are gonna get expelled from school, and you're not even gonna help them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank [Crying] You're my boy, Blue! You're my boy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie I'd like to welcome you all to the Mitch Martin Freedom Festival. Now for those of you who don't know who Mitch Martin is, he's the very successful, very disease-free gentleman standing by the mini-bar. Now, courtesy of Speaker City, which is slashing prices on everything from beepers to DVD players, give a warm welcome Harrison welcome to my pal and your favorite, Snoop Dogg.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Because this is a very big idea, my friends. We're talking about a non-exclusive egalitarian brotherhood where community status and, more importantly, age have bearing whatsoever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barry, Oral Sex Instructor The secret to a good BJ is focus. I don't care if we're talking about your husband of 10 years or just some hot sailor you met at TJI Fridays a couple of months ago who never did call me back but did leave me with a little something called herpes... which I then gave to the dog. But that's neither here nor there. Grab your vegetables!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank [offering a bread-maker as a gift] What do you think, Max? It's got three speeds.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Woman [holding a grocery bag] What's going on?
Frank You tell anyone about this and I'll fucking kill you. I'm kidding, I'm kidding, we'll have him home by tonight. Okay, sweetie.
[reaches into the grocery bag and takes out cheese balls]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Don't say sorry to me, Frank. Say it to the baby.
Frank Sorry, baby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marissa That's really, loud.
Frank Yeah, thanks. Took the restrictor plate off to give the Red Dragon a little more juice. But it's not exactly street legal, so keep it on the down low.
[waving to a neighbor]
Frank Hey Mike!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank I'll be in the neighborhood later on, and I was wondering if maybe you wanted to get some frozen yogurt, or perhaps a whole meal of food, if that would be agreeable. Damnit.
[calls back]
Frank This is Frank Ricard...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank You know I was thinking we could go back home... have some dinner and pop in the Sisqo CD... no? Weren't thinking that? Ok.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Spanish, what the hell are you doing?
Spanish I'm just going to get some water. This suit is crazy hot, yo.
Beanie Put your head back on. That can be very traumatic for the kids.
Spanish You're right, I'm sorry, sir.
Beanie Don't sorry me, babe. And shake the tail when you walk. You're better than that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Whose life is ruined?
Mitch Let's see. Blue's dead. Frank's divorced. I've lost my house. Nicole thinks I'm a total jackass. And we got nine kids who are gonna get expelled from school and you're not even gonna help them out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie All right, let me be the first to say congratulations to then. You get one vagina for the rest of your life. Real smart, Frank. Way to work it through.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie I have a wife and kids. Do I seem like a happy guy to you, Frank?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank No it's cool, man, bring your green hat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marissa Listen, I'm sorry I didn't call you on your birthday.
Frank My birthday? What do you mean?
Marissa Yeah, last Thursday. Oh, you forgot your birthday, didn't you, Frank?
Frank Damn it. I'm such an idiot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wedding Singer [singing] Fuckin' every now and then I fall apart and I need you now tonight. I fuckin' need you more than ever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nicole I heard one of your pledges died. Is that true?
Mitch Well, yes, but Blue was really old. And I feel pretty confident when we get the autopsy back it'll say natural causes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Hey, I just want to thank you one last time for being here. It's the best day ever.
Beanie Don't even start with me, Franklin, okay? You need to walk away from this ASAP.
Frank What?
Beanie You need to get out, Frankie. This is it. It's now or never. You need to get out of here while you're still single.
Frank I'm not single.
Beanie She's 30 yards away, you're single now.
Frank Come on, Marissa's the best thing that's ever happened to me.
Beanie Why don't you give that six months. You don't think that'll change? I got a wife, kids. Do I seem like a happy guy to you, Frankie?
Beanie There's my wife. See that? Always smiling? Hi, honey. Judging, watching, "Look at the baby."
Mitch Martin She's coming down the aisle, Beanie. Let it go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie You think I like avoiding my wife and kids to hangout with nineteen-year-old girls everyday?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank That's how you do it. That's how you debate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Honey, you think KFC is still open?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marissa Just as long as you promise to take it easy.
Frank What do you mean?
Marissa You know exactly what I mean. You've come a long way since Frank the Tank and we don't want him coming back, do we?
Frank Honey, Frank the Tank is not coming back, OK? That part of me is over. Water under the bridge. I promise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Guys, this is a very special occasion. The Godfather himself has decided to grace us with his presence. This is his damn house. He sleeps twenty feet away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Don't say sorry to me. You let down Frank. You let down me. Most importantly, you let down Max. And right about now I'm having a hard time trying to figure out why I take time out of my schedule to help you get over...
[to Max]
Beanie Max, can you earmuff it for me?
[to Mitch]
Beanie That whore you dated.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Waiter Love, it's a motherfucker, huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank In this corner, weighing in at 110 pounds and pushing 89 years of age and the recent recipient of a brand new plastic hip, Joseph "Blue" Polaski.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spanish Damn, I gonna end up workin' at Red Lobster.
Frat Brother You already work at Red Lobster.
Spanish Yea, but its part-time... dick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Martin At this point, you may be asking yourself, why am I holding this 30 pound cinderblock in my hands? You might also ask yourself, why does this cinderblock have a long piece of string tied to it? And finally, why is the other end of this string tied securely to your penis?
Beanie And the answer, ladies... is trust.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Well why don't you give me your number in case anything happens to my wife.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Yea, I'm cool either way. I just have to run it by Marissa.
[Mitch and Beanie give him a weird look]
Frank I'm messing with you guys.
Beanie Not funny. Not funny. And now the baby is upset.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry That was great.
Frank What happened? I blacked out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie He's playing hardball. And I got to admit. I'm impressed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank All we are is dust in the wind...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Dear Mitch, if you're holding this letter you already know. The house has been boarded up. The doors. The windows. Everything. We're at the Comfort Inn. Room 112. I love you. Frank
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank I see Blue, He looks glorious.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dean Pritchard Listen, Chang.
Megan Huang It's Huang.
Dean Pritchard Whatever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gang Bang Guy Hello.
Mitch Yeah?
Gang Bang Guy I'm here for the gangbang...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank So what do you guys like better? Nurse or cheerleader? Oh, hi Nicole. Have fun at the wedding?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Max, can you earmuff for me? We are going to get so much ass here, it's going to be sick. I'm talking like crazy boy band ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Six weeks ago Abdul here had a one-way ticket to an arranged marriage with a broad he never met in Bangladesh. Now he's crushing ass every Thursday night at our mixers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Who's this guy?
Beanie Oh, that's Blue. An old navy vet who hangs around my store a lot. Don't worry. He's legit.
Mitch He looks like he's one hundred years old and he wants to pledge?
Beanie You kidding me? Old man river can't shut up about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gordon Pritchard Half these guys don't even go here and that one guy is like ninety.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Girls love a guy who's in your situation.
Mitch What situation?
Beanie Mitch. You're on the rebound. You're like an injured young fawn who's been nursed back to health and is finally going to be released back into the wilderness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Actually, I'd like to jump in and take that one, Jimmy, if you don't mind.
James Carville Have at it, hoss.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Asst. to Dean, "Cheese" Pritchard [to Cheese] Yes, but they do seem to be pretty good at paperwork.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Beanie, you remember, Cheese.
Beanie Oh, yeah. Cheeeeese... Didn't we lock you in the dumpster one time?
Dean Pritchard [aggitated] I got out.
Beanie Cool, man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Good luck to everybody. Nice to know you all and I'll see you around campus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Mitch is a lawyer, buddy. He'll find a way out for us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie You're the lady, Marissa. High five.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Blue's over there. But he's wasted.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Booker We've been waiting all semester for you to ask us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Jerry, are you a statistics major or something?
Jerry Actually I am. Minoring in Hebrew science.
Frank Well, I didn't know that. Because you didn't tell me. Now I look like a jackass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Garry OkK ladies, the secret to a good BJ is focus. I don't care if we're talking about your husband of ten years or some hot sailor you met a TGI Fridays.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Yeah, from the guy who probably won't get in.
Jerry I go to school here...
Beanie Okay...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry What sort of actual association will you have with the university?
Mitch Martin Who are these people?
Frank I don't know.
Beanie Well, legally speaking, there will be a loose affiliation. But, we will give nothing back to the academic community. As well as provide no public service of any kind. This much I promise you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch This is my house. I live here, Beanie. I'm 30 years old. None of us are enrolled in the college.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie What we need to do is throw a big kick-off, kick-ass party.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dean Pritchard Are you a comedian now? This is me leaving. This is me leaving.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark What are you gonna do? Tell on me? You know you can't, buddy. It's guy code. That's something chicks do. You're not a chick, are you? OK. Good talk. I'll see you out there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Garry [filling a glass of water at the sink] When I get back I'm going to show you something I like to call croutching tiger, hidden penis.
[takes a drink of the water]
Garry You know I really liked that movie, 'cause of all the flying and the magic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[deleted scene]
Beanie Can you do me a favor and tell Mitch it's perfectly okay to have sex with a 17-year-old?
Lara Campbell Oh, yeah. It's fine, if you're 18 or you live in Louisiana.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank [in an unconscious state, begins French kissing Peppers as he is giving him CPR]
Peppers [disgusted] This guy was French kissing me
[Peppers pushes Frank back in the pool]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch You don't understand me Beanie, it's sexual harassment. I mean I could go to jail for this.
Beanie For what? Being Awesome? Besides Mitch, how old did you say this girl was, 17 years old? Mitch, that's a total grey area.
Mitch It's a total felony.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barry, Oral Sex Instructor He left me with a little something called herpes. Which I then gave to the dog. But that's neither here nor there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barry, Oral Sex Instructor You know, when I get back there I'm going to show you something called crouching tiger, hidden penis.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Earmuffs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch All I want to do is get some fucking sleep.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barry, Oral Sex Instructor Oh, that's funny to you... 'cause you won't be laughing when somebody prematurely pops in your face. It's stings... and that is now why I have a lazy eye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank I just wanna tell you guys thanks for being here. Best day ever.
Beanie Frank, you need to walk away from this right now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch A professor lived here for like thirty years and died.
Beanie That's awesome.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch So what are you? Campus security?
Dean Pritchard Try again.
Beanie Jevohah Witness?
Dean Pritchard I'm the Dean. Dean Pritchard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie That party that we had last night has given us a lot of street cred.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank I had an awesome time!
Beanie I know that you had an awesome time. I think the entire town knows you had an awesome time.
[to Mitch]
Beanie And wouldn't you want those times to keep on going?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Waiter And don't worry. For the Godfather, it's always on the house.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Waiter You are beautiful. But no offense, he, he is the king. You are having pie and coffee with a living legend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Martin Denver? The sunshine state? Gorgeous!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch I haven't seen Frank's dad in like eight years.
Frank I love you, Dad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Megan Huang [to the Dean] Look, I did my part. Now you have to do yours. That's how bribes work.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie No. That's a piece of crap. We stopped selling that six months ago. Nice gesture, though.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Don't worry. The pledges will clean it up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Garry Who's hungry? Who's hungry? Who's hungry?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heidi [deleted scene; phone call] Hello?
Mitch Martin Hi, honey. It's me.
Heidi Shouldn't you be on a plane by now?
Mitch Martin Well, I should, but unfortunately they oversold the flight.
Heidi Oh my God. That sucks.
Mitch Martin Yeah, I know. But I gotta get on the redeye now. I should be home around 7 in the morning.
Heidi Oh, but I miss you, boobie.
Mitch Martin I know. I miss you too. But I tell you what. I got all night to spend in the gift shops. So anything with the word San Diego on it, it's yours. Just name it.
Heidi Just get on the redeye.
Mitch Martin Okay, I will. I love you. I love you, boobie.
Heidi Love you too.
Mitch Martin Bye.
[he hangs up]
Mitch Martin Look, I really need to get on this flight.
Female Airport Employee Well, I really need a new minivan but that doesn't mean it's gonna happen now, does it?
Mitch Martin Look, I don't think you understand. I'm gonna ask her to marry me. Tonight.
Female Airport Employee My goodness. Well, why didn't you say so? Love conquers all, right? In this case, it bumps Mr. Bernstein and his kosher meal straight out of coach. Here you go. Congratulations and good luck.
Mitch Martin Thank you.
Airplane Ticket Buyer Good afternoon. I'm Murray Bernstein.
Female Airport Employee Well, Mr. Bernstein, I'm afraid you're fucked.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie What about Mitch here? He saw the wheels come off his life, guys. His whole world crumbled. Now he's the Godfather.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark [to little girl] This is yesterday's paper. When are you going to use your goddamn brains for once in your life? Hello. What are you, retarded?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Garry Oh, that's funny to you? You won't be laughing when someone prematurely pops in your face. It stings. And that is now why I have a lazy eye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Frank here was staring at a white picket fence. Now he's single, he's broke, and has second-degree burns all over his body. And I see a spark in his eye that I haven't seen in fifteen years.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie I know a really good sand guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie [to Frank's father in law] It takes a man to give away an angel. You're sweet.
[wink]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Garry You can use a little teeth but we don't want to be a biter. Now, ladies, these carrots are not gonna ejaculate themselves. Get into it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie Weensie, you're on lifeguard duty.
Weensie Sir, I can't swim, sir.
Frank Speak when spoken to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lara Campbell [deleted scene; while in the car] The season's almost over. You've only made it to three games.
Beanie Four games. I was there last week, it was not my fault that it rained out against the Hornets. That's an act of God. I get credit for that.
Lara Campbell No, you don't. The thing is how do you think Max feels? Sammy's dad is always there.
Beanie That's why Sammy's dad's a failure. He should be at work.
Lara Campbell Okay. You know what? You're not selling me speakers, so let's nip it, okay?
Beanie Okay. Max, earmuffs. Don't do that. He understands and he likes it. Listen to me, I'm sorry. Alright? But I'm a founding father. Tonight's the initiation. There's a lot of paperwork that needs to be processed.
Lara Campbell Don't you think this has gone on a little too long?
Beanie Sweetheart, you can't start a fraternity and then miss the initiation.
Lara Campbell You know what? Sweetie, just do the right thing.
Beanie Fine, but I'm telling you. This thing has been really good for Mitch. He's come a long way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beanie [deleted scene; at Speaker City] You should be proud of yourself. You got action on day five.
Mitch Martin Are you kidding? I could go to jail for this.
Beanie For what? Being awesome?
Mitch Martin It's called statutory rape.
Beanie Please, they don't enforce that shit. This is like the jaywalking of sex crimes. Budnick, tuck in the shirt. It's called Speaker City, not Speaker Ghetto. You said the girl was like 17 years old?
Mitch Martin Yeah.
Beanie That's a total grey area.
Mitch Martin It's a total felony.
Beanie Is not.
Mitch Martin Yeah, it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
North Star
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ritmy mechty
Ritmy mechty
2025, Russia, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more