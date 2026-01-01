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Leah Remini
Leah Remini
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leah Remini
Leah Remini
Leah Remini
Date of Birth
15 June 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.0
Old School
(2003)
6.9
The Exes
(2011)
6.8
Biker Mice from Mars
(1993)
Filmography
5.9
Flight Risk
Flight Risk
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Second Act
Second Act
Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
The Clapper
The Clapper
Comedy
2017, USA
6.9
The Exes
Comedy
2011, USA
7
Old School
Old school
Comedy
2003, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Biker Mice from Mars
Action, Adventure
1993, USA/Canada
5.9
Renegade
Action, Crime
1992, USA
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