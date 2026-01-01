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Leah Remini
Leah Remini Leah Remini
Kinoafisha Persons Leah Remini

Leah Remini

Leah Remini

Date of Birth
15 June 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Old School 7.0
Old School (2003)
The Exes 6.9
The Exes (2011)
Biker Mice from Mars 6.8
Biker Mice from Mars (1993)

Filmography

Flight Risk 5.9
Flight Risk Flight Risk
Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Second Act 6.6
Second Act Second Act
Comedy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
The Clapper 5.2
The Clapper The Clapper
Comedy 2017, USA
The Exes 6.9
The Exes
Comedy 2011, USA
Old School 7
Old School Old school
Comedy 2003, USA
Watch trailer
Biker Mice from Mars 6.8
Biker Mice from Mars
Action, Adventure 1993, USA/Canada
Renegade 5.9
Renegade
Action, Crime 1992, USA
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