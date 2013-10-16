Menu
Trailers
Waiting for the Sea. Trailer
Waiting for the Sea. Trailer
Publication date: 16 October 2013
Waiting for the Sea
– After a prison-stay captain Marat returns to his hometown to get back in the sea, when it turns out that the water has gone and his boat lays in the desert. Marat's plan is to bring his boat to where the water is.
6.6
Waiting for the Sea
Drama, 2013, Russia / Germany / France / Belgium / Kazakhstan / Ukraine
02:23
