Alexander Rabotyaga
Alexander Rabotyaga
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Waiting for the Sea
(2013)
Filmography
6.6
Waiting for the Sea
V ozhidanii morya
Drama
2013, Russia / Germany / France / Belgium / Kazakhstan / Ukraine
Watch trailer
