Kinoafisha Films Youngblood Youngblood Movie Quotes

Youngblood Movie Quotes

Derek Sutton To the game and getting out of this hick town! Thank God there is a sport for middle-sized white boys.
Derek Sutton The only thing better than a glass of beer, is tea with Miss McGill!
Kelly Youngblood Don't take any shit from them Canucks. To them, you're just another wetback, crossing the border to play their game.
Dean Youngblood They'll never catch me!
Kelly Youngblood Oh, they'll catch you.
Mustang Player Duane Hewitt Fast legs, slow fists.
Dean Youngblood The guy suckered me.
Mustang Player Duane Hewitt Oh, poor baby. Hey, maybe next time we can send you a telegram: get ready for the right hook.
Kelly Youngblood Would you rather spread manure, or play hockey in Madison Square Garden in front of 20,000 people?
Dean Youngblood Spread manure.
Kelly Youngblood You candy ass!
Dean Youngblood Where else could I get beaten up every day, treated like shit by prima donna Canadians, get my nuts shaved?
Blane Youngblood You can learn to punch in the barn, but you gotta learn to survive on the ice.
Heaver She do it to me last year.
Mustang Player Duane Hewitt She do it to me last night.
Murray Chadwick All right, one period left. One period away from winning it all or losing to these miserable hackers with their shit-eating grins and their Saturday night wrestling tactics. One period away from remembering something for the rest of your life or something you wanna forget.
Murray Chadwick You know what Gordie Howe got for a signing bonus? A team jacket!
Derek Sutton [under his breath] Lousy agent.
Kelly Youngblood [walks into barn and sees Dean standing in front of a punching bag] Just hit it, pillowhands. Don't worry, it's not gonna hit you back.
Derek Sutton Stay on sides, Youngblood.
Dean Youngblood Pass the puck!
Derek Sutton Don't tell me when to pass the puck.
Dean Youngblood You want me to slow down for ya?
Derek Sutton I don't give a shit where I play as long as I go number one in the draft and I sign the biggest contract I can. I've been busting my ass in this league for four years, and I'm gonna get what's coming to me.
Derek Sutton Hey, go hump your Saint Bernard, scum-nuts.
Jessie Chadwick I think all hockey players should know how to read and write.
Derek Sutton Does little boom-boom have a crush on her?
Dean Youngblood [sarcastically] Who? Miss McGill?
Derek Sutton Fuck you.
Jessie Chadwick New uniforms for the playoffs?
Jessie Chadwick Nice.
Racki Wanna go, pretty boy?
Murray Chadwick Where'd you get these guys from, Ray? Mexico.
Ray the assistant coach We're only looking for one player.
Murray Chadwick Like that sorry son of a bitch who just tripped over the blueline.
