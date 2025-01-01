Mustang Player Duane HewittShe do it to me last night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Murray ChadwickAll right, one period left. One period away from winning it all or losing to these miserable hackers with their shit-eating grins and their Saturday night wrestling tactics. One period away from remembering something for the rest of your life or something you wanna forget.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Murray ChadwickYou know what Gordie Howe got for a signing bonus? A team jacket!
Derek SuttonI don't give a shit where I play as long as I go number one in the draft and I sign the biggest contract I can. I've been busting my ass in this league for four years, and I'm gonna get what's coming to me.