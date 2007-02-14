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Poster of Jump!
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Jump!
5.9

Jump!

, 2008
Jump!
Austria / Drama / 18+
Poster of Jump!
5.9

Cast

Patrick Swayze
Patrick Swayze
Richard Pressburger
Ben Silverstone
Phillippe Halsman
Martine McCutcheon
Liuba Halsman
Heinz Hönig
Morduch Halsman
Anja Kruse
Ita Halsman
Heinz Trixner
Heinz Trixner
Emil Groeschel
Christoph Schobesberger
Siegfried Hohenleitner
Richard Johnson
Judge Larcher
Wolfgang Fierek
Leopold Zipperer
Adi Hirschal
Dr. Stein
Director Joshua Sinclair
Writer Ryan James, Joshua Sinclair
Composer Kevin Kaska
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 19 June 2008
World premiere 14 February 2007
Release date
19 June 2008 Germany
Budget €3,500,000
Worldwide Gross $964,534
Production A Rose in Winter
Also known as
Jump!, Jump, Philippe Halsman, Julgamento Hostil, Jump - Sprung in die Ewigkeit, Muerte y castigo, Nespravodlivo odsúdený, Sentença de um Assassino, Sentencia de un asesino, The Crime, Άλμα στην φήμη, Прыжок, Скок!, 错位的审判

Film rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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