Rick LelandWell, a fellow with a suit like mine, shouldn't go around kissing girls.
Rick LelandIt'll probably end up with Captain Higoto marrying us on the boat.
Alberta MarlowOh, no! I want a church wedding and a groom who's got more than two suits.
Rick LelandIf you catch pneumonia, what will happen to our romance?
Alberta MarlowWhat will happen to it anyway, if you don't shave.
Alberta Marlow[Talking about Japanese people in general]You are always so calm. You never show anything.
Capt. HigotoWe are told not to. It is our way of rife. We must not show too much sad-i-ness or too much joy. If you praise what we have, we say it is nus-sing. If you admire our sons, we must say thay are unworthy.
Rick Leland[to Lorenz as they both view U.S. planes overhead]Any of your friends in Tokyo have trouble committing hari-kiri, those boys'd be glad to help them out.
Dr. LorenzWhere will you stay in Panama, Mr. Leland?
Rick LelandThe Pan American. It's very quite and respectable.
Canadian MajorI believe at this time we have a full complement of coastal artillery officers of all ranks.
Rick LelandI thought the Canadian army needed men of experience.
Canadian MajorOh, regardless of his qualifications, no one man is indispensable.
Rick LelandMaybe Chiang Kai-shek won't be so particular.
Canadian MajorI'm aware neither of the exact desperation of the Generalissimo's needs, nor how good are his sources of information. Good day, Mr Leland.
Dr. LorenzDon't you find, Mr. Leland, that the United States is inclined to forget that most of the world is at war already, with more war to come? Perhaps in the Pacific?
Rick LelandWell, if it comes, it'll have to do without me.
Dr. LorenzRelationships between modern young Americans seem most peculiar to a man of my years. You give your lovemaking an assault and battery twist. Living so long in the Far East has perhaps given me a more or less Oriental view of things.
Rick LelandSomeone should tell our little friend that tight overcoats and guns don't go together. He's liable to get picked up by a cop.