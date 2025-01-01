Menu
Kinoafisha Films Across the Pacific Across the Pacific Movie Quotes

Rick Leland Hey, are you getting sick?
Alberta Marlow I don't know. How do girls usually act when you kiss them?
Rick Leland Well, they don't turn green.
Alberta Marlow Then I'm sick. Get me out of here.
Rick Leland I never saw anybody like you; you never have any clothes on.
Alberta Marlow Well, if anyone heard you complaining about it, they would put you in a psychopathic ward.
Rick Leland [comparing his gun to Dr. Lorenz's, which he points at him] Remember: mine is bigger than yours!
Alberta Marlow We were discussing Philippine economics when we were so rudely interrupted.
Dr. Lorenz My own field! Miss Marlowe was kind enough to listen to me.
Rick Leland They're going to be free in 1946, aren't they?
Dr. Lorenz They are - provided America doesn't insist on fighting a war with Japan. It's my opinion, however, that that contingency is going to keep the Philippines from ever being free.
Alberta Marlow Won't Japan gobble them up?
Rick Leland No offense, but Japan or Canada or anybody else can have the Philippines, as far as I'm concerned. It's hot in Manila.
Dr. Lorenz Might be even hotter before long.
Alberta Marlow Hot enough to go around in shorts?
Rick Leland Ah, there's a Canadian for you! Let 'em take their clothes off, and they're happy.
Rick Leland Is that a gag, or do really come from a place called Medicine Hat?
Alberta Marlow What's wrong with Medicine Hat, except that it's hot in summer, cold in winter and nothing ever happens there?
Rick Leland How are you doing, angel?
Alberta Marlow I think I got pushed in the face by someone. My - My lipstick's smeared.
Rick Leland Aww, you look cute.
Alberta Marlow And now, if you'll excuse me, I'll go to my cabin... and faint.
Rick Leland You certainly are a girl of many colors. First, your legs get blue. Then, your face turns green. And, now, your red all over.
Alberta Marlow I never knew what suffering was until I came on this pleasure trip.
Rick Leland Don't be an innocent bystander; they always get hurt.
Alberta Marlow I'm not so obsessed with money as you seem to be. I can do without it.
Rick Leland You stick around with me and you'll get plenty of practice.
Alberta Marlow [after they kiss] What's the matter?
Rick Leland Look, I didn't mean that.
Alberta Marlow I did. Why didn't you?
Rick Leland Well, a fellow with a suit like mine, shouldn't go around kissing girls.
Rick Leland It'll probably end up with Captain Higoto marrying us on the boat.
Alberta Marlow Oh, no! I want a church wedding and a groom who's got more than two suits.
Rick Leland If you catch pneumonia, what will happen to our romance?
Alberta Marlow What will happen to it anyway, if you don't shave.
Alberta Marlow [Talking about Japanese people in general] You are always so calm. You never show anything.
Capt. Higoto We are told not to. It is our way of rife. We must not show too much sad-i-ness or too much joy. If you praise what we have, we say it is nus-sing. If you admire our sons, we must say thay are unworthy.
Rick Leland [to Lorenz as they both view U.S. planes overhead] Any of your friends in Tokyo have trouble committing hari-kiri, those boys'd be glad to help them out.
Dr. Lorenz Where will you stay in Panama, Mr. Leland?
Rick Leland The Pan American. It's very quite and respectable.
Joe Totsuiko That ain't for me.
Rick Leland Where are you going beautiful?
Alberta Marlow I'll have to find some place where they have the bath at the end of the hall and a 40 cents lunch.
Rick Leland I know the guy who owns the Pan American. He'll give you a rate.
Joe Totsuiko Pull up a chair, Joe. Thanks, I will. What's that you're knocking yourselves out with? Hey, waiter, I'll have one of those. Well, how we doing?
Rick Leland [Clears throat] We're going to know each other eventually, so, why not now.
Alberta Marlow That seems reasonable enough. I'm Alberta Marlow.
Rick Leland My name's Rick Leland. Would you mind stepping into the light? Please.
[Both walk towards the light]
Rick Leland On a Jap freighter, too. You better pinch me.
Alberta Marlow I don't think I know you that well.
Rick Leland A pretty girl on a boat and no college boy, no handsome officers, no eligible men of any description. That's wonderful.
Rick Leland Are your legs always blue?
Alberta Marlow They're not blue!
Rick Leland Oh, Sugi - give me that blanket, will you?
Alberta Marlow I don't want a blanket; I want sunshine.
Rick Leland Oh, your teeth are chattering like a crap game. This is November, and it's winter, sunshine.
Rick Leland At last, we're alone. Now, listen, bright eyes.
Alberta Marlow No romance. There's something very interesting over there, Ricky.
Rick Leland Where? What do you mean?
Alberta Marlow T. Oki. It's not the same Oki that came down from Halifax with us. That's another man.
Rick Leland Ah, the heat's getting you, Angel. They all look alike.
Alberta Marlow No they don't either. Not if you examine them closely.
Rick Leland Sam, you can help me. People tell you things.
Sam Wing On People tell me because I don't tell. I tell, they don't tell me any more.
Joe Totsuiko You can sit down now, folks. Nobody's going anywhere.
Rick Leland You guys been lookin' for a war, haven't you?
Joe Totsuiko That's right, Rick. That's why we're starting it.
Rick Leland You may start it, Joe, but we'll finish it.
Alberta Marlow Mr. Leland, I believe that a man should tell the woman he's going to marry everything.
Rick Leland Oh, in that case, I'll come clean.
Alberta Marlow What?
Rick Leland I look old, but that's because I've worried a lot. Actually, I haven't yet reached the age of legal consent, and if you don't get out of here, I'm gonna yell for help.
Alberta Marlow All right, you can get yourself another heiress.
Rick Leland When you're slapped, you're gonna take it and like it.
Rick Leland I guess nobody ever really knows anybody.
Rick Leland Powder, angel. Now, when you go, stop thinking and keep your mouth shut.
Rick Leland Everybody has bad luck with me. Goodbye.
Sam Wing On What's the matter you, Rick?
Rick Leland What's a matter you? What's a matter me, Sam?
Sam Wing On All the time, people say you no good. Big smell from up north. I what's a matter you come back? Too much Army here. Everyone know. You through with Panama. Panama through with you!
Rick Leland Well, Sam, maybe I won't be here long.
Rick Leland I'm sorry to be late, angel. I was held up.
Alberta Marlow Oh, I like waiting for you Ricky. Wouldn't I make a splendid wife.
Rick Leland What'll it be?
Alberta Marlow Something cool and long.
Dr. Lorenz One night, you told me about your troubles in the Army. I'd like to hear more about that.
Rick Leland I got in a jam with a dame.
Dr. Lorenz Yes?
Rick Leland I needed some dough. I had access to the regimental funds so I borrowed it, intending to put it back, of course.
Dr. Lorenz Of course.
Rick Leland They found out first. The brass hats could have given me a chance if they wanted to, but they didn't. They tied me up with pink ribbons and threw me to the wolves. Write your own finish.
Sam Wing On You no need money? Sam smell big fish.
Rick Leland Sam keep nose clean. Sam no smell fish. No catchy trouble.
Sam Wing On All the time, you like trouble. Maybe so, Dr. Lorenz trouble?
Rick Leland Maybe so.
Sam Wing On Gal too?
Rick Leland I don't know Sam. I hope she's all right.
Sam Wing On She got your bad. Much trouble. All the time, much trouble.
Rick Leland Maybe you overlooked something?
Dr. Lorenz Could you suggest anything, sir, that we might have overlooked?
Rick Leland What about your getaway?
Dr. Lorenz We have a rendezvous with an undersea boat.
Col. Hart News of your indiscretion is spreading across the Pacific
[to Leland]
Col. Hart .
Canadian Major Your full name?
Rick Leland Richard Lomas Leland.
Canadian Major [recognising the name] Richard Leland?
Rick Leland Yes, sir.
Canadian Major I believe at this time we have a full complement of coastal artillery officers of all ranks.
Rick Leland I thought the Canadian army needed men of experience.
Canadian Major Oh, regardless of his qualifications, no one man is indispensable.
Rick Leland Maybe Chiang Kai-shek won't be so particular.
Canadian Major I'm aware neither of the exact desperation of the Generalissimo's needs, nor how good are his sources of information. Good day, Mr Leland.
Dr. Lorenz Don't you find, Mr. Leland, that the United States is inclined to forget that most of the world is at war already, with more war to come? Perhaps in the Pacific?
Rick Leland Well, if it comes, it'll have to do without me.
Dr. Lorenz Relationships between modern young Americans seem most peculiar to a man of my years. You give your lovemaking an assault and battery twist. Living so long in the Far East has perhaps given me a more or less Oriental view of things.
Rick Leland Someone should tell our little friend that tight overcoats and guns don't go together. He's liable to get picked up by a cop.
Rick Leland What was that boat you were talking about?
Steamship Office Clerk The Genoa Maru, sailing tonight for Yokohama, by way of New York, the Panama Canal, and Honolulu.
Rick Leland It's for me.
Steamship Office Clerk Excuse, please.
Rick Leland How much?
Steamship Office Clerk To port of final destination, 212 dollars 80 cents.
Rick Leland I never saw anybody like you. You never have any clothes on.
Alberta Marlow Well, if anybody heard you complaining about it, they'd put you in the psychopathic ward!
Alberta Marlow Who are you after? Are you a G-man or something?
Rick Leland What if I was?
Alberta Marlow I just wondered.
Dr. Lorenz You probably don't share my enthusiasm for the Japanese.
Rick Leland I don't know, I never thought much about them.
Dr. Lorenz A wonderful little people. Wonderful. Greatly misunderstood, believe me. To know them, that is to really know them, is to feel the deepest affection for them.
