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Lee Tung Foo Lee Tung Foo
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Tung Foo

Lee Tung Foo

Lee Tung Foo

Date of Birth
23 April 1875
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
1 May 1966
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Across the Pacific 7.1
Across the Pacific (1942)

Filmography

Across the Pacific 7.1
Across the Pacific Across the Pacific
Action, Adventure, Drama 1942, USA
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