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Lee Tung Foo
Lee Tung Foo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Tung Foo
Lee Tung Foo
Lee Tung Foo
Date of Birth
23 April 1875
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
1 May 1966
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Across the Pacific
(1942)
Filmography
7.1
Across the Pacific
Across the Pacific
Action, Adventure, Drama
1942, USA
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