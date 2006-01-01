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Poster of Last Train from Gun Hill
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Last Train from Gun Hill
7.3

Last Train from Gun Hill

, 1959
Last Train from Gun Hill
USA / Thriller, Western, Drama / 18+
Poster of Last Train from Gun Hill
7.3

Synopsis

A marshal tries to bring the son of an old friend, an autocratic cattle baron, to justice for the rape and murder of his wife.

Cast

Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Marshal Matt Morgan
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Craig Belden
Carolyn Jones
Linda
Earl Holliman
Rick Belden
Brad Dexter
Beero
Brian G. Hutton
Lee Smithers
Ziva Rodann
Catherine Morgan
Bing Russell
Skag
Val Avery
Steve, Horseshoe Bartender'
Walter Sande
Sheriff Bartlett
Director John Sturges
Writer Les Crutchfield, James Poe
Composer Dimitri Tiomkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1959
Online premiere 1 January 2006
World premiere 29 July 1959
Release date
15 January 1960 Austria 12
29 July 1959 Belgium 16
1 January 1960 Brazil
27 January 1960 France
19 February 1960 Germany
23 October 1959 Ireland 15
2 January 1960 Portugal
2 September 1963 Romania
29 July 1959 USA
Production Bryna Productions, Wallis-Hazen
Also known as
Last Train from Gun Hill, Der letzte Zug von Gun Hill, El último tren, Le dernier train de Gun Hill, Sista tåget från Gun Hill, Viimeinen juna Gun Hillistä, Duelo de Titãs, El último tren de Gun Hill, Il giorno della vendetta, Kan davasının sonu, L'últim tren de Gun Hill, Last Train from Harper's Junction, Last Train from Laredo, Leszámolás a Puskák-hegyén, O Último Comboio de Gun Hill, One Angry Day, Ostatni pociąg z Gun Hill, Poslednji voz iz Gan Hila, Posledný vlak z Gun Hillu, Posljednji vlak iz Gun Hilla, Showdown, Showdown at Gun Hill, Sidste tog fra Gun Hill, Siste tog fra Gun Hill, Ultimul tren din Gun Hill, Utolsó vonat Gun Hillből, Το τελευταίο τραίνο από το Γκαν Χιλλ, Останній потяг з Ґанн Хілла, Последний поезд из Ган Хилл, Последният влак от Гън Хил, ガンヒルの決斗

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb

Quotes

Rick Belden, Craig's Son Don't take no guts to kill a man when he's cuffed!
Marshal Matt Morgan Takes guts not to. Be too easy on ya. You'd die too quick. I know an old man who'd like to kill you, Belden - the Indian way: slow. That's how I'm gonna do it: slow - but the white man's way. First you stand trial. That takes a fair amount of time, and you'll do a lot of sweating! Then they'll sentence ya. I never seen a man who didn't get sick to his stomach when he heard the kind of sentence you'll draw. After that you'll sit in a cell and wait, maybe for months, thinking how that rope will feel around your neck. Then they'll come around, some cold morning, just before sun-up. They'll tie your arms behind you. You'll start blubbering, kicking, yelling for help. But it won't do you any good. They'll drag you out in the yard, heave you up on that platform, fix that rope around your neck and leave you out there all alone with a big black hood over your eyes. You know the last sound you hear? Kind of a thump when they kick the trapdoor catch - and down you go. You'll hit the end of that rope like a sack of potatoes, all dead weight. It'll be white hot around your neck and your Adam's Apple will turn to mush. You'll fight for your breath, but you haven't got any breath. Your brain will begin to boil. You'll scream and holler! But nobody'll hear you. You'll hear it. But nobody else. Finally you're just swingin' there - all alone and dead.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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