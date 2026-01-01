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Poster of Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
7.2

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

, 1957
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
USA / Biography, Western, Drama / 18+
Poster of Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
7.2

Synopsis

Lawman Wyatt Earp and outlaw Doc Holliday form an unlikely alliance which culminates in their participation in the legendary Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.

Cast

Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
Wyatt Earp
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Doc Holliday
Rhonda Fleming
Laura Denbow
Jo Van Fleet
Kate Fisher
John Ireland
Johnny Ringo
Lyle Bettger
Ike Clanton
Frank Faylen
Cotton Wilson
Dennis Hopper
Dennis Hopper
Billy Clanton
Earl Holliman
Charles Bassett
Ted de Corsia
Shanghai Pierce
Director John Sturges
Writer Leon Uris, George Scullin
Composer Dimitri Tiomkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 30 May 1957
Release date
4 April 2021 Austria 16
30 May 1957 Belgium 9
30 May 1957 Canada PG
8 August 1958 Denmark
16 October 1957 France
3 October 1957 Germany
10 December 1981 Hungary 18
13 September 1957 Ireland PG
3 July 1957 Japan G
1 January 1958 South Korea 12
30 May 1957 Sweden 7
30 May 1957 USA
Budget $2,000,000
Production Paramount Pictures, Wallis-Hazen
Also known as
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Duelo de titanes, Obračun kod O.K. korala, Règlement de comptes à O.K. Corral, Zwei rechnen ab, Aima ston prasino valto, Blutsbrüder, De ontembaren, Duelo de Fogo, Duelo en el corral O.K., Hal Wallis' Production of Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Kuolemanloukku O.K. Corral, OK Bokujou no Kettou, OK牧場の決斗, OK镇大决斗, Oppgjør i O.K. Corral, Pojedynek w Corralu O.K., Přestřelka u ohrady O.K., Rafuială la O.K. Corral, Règlements de comptes à O.K. Corral, Sem Lei e Sem Alma, Sfida all'O.K. Corral, Sheriffen fra Dodge City, Sheriffen i Dodge City, Susišaudymas O.K. Korale, Tiroteo en O.K. Corral, Újra szól a hatlövetű, Vahşi mücadele, Výstrely pri O.K. Corrale, Перестрелка в О.К. Коррал, Престрелка в Окей Корал, Стрілянина в О. К. Коррал, 龙争虎斗, 龙虎双侠, Přestřelka u O.K. Corralu, Règlements de comptes à OK Corral, דו קרב באוקיי קוראל, Règlement de comptes à OK corral, OK 목장의 결투, O.K. 목장의 결투, Sfida all'OK Corral, Gunfight at the OK Corral, O.K.목장의 결투, OK목장의 결투

Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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