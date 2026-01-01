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Carolyn Jones
Carolyn Jones
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carolyn Jones
Carolyn Jones
Carolyn Jones
Date of Birth
28 April 1930
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
3 August 1983
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
(1955)
7.3
Last Train from Gun Hill
(1959)
7.1
How the West Was Won
(1962)
Filmography
American Nurse
American Nurse
2014, USA
7.1
How the West Was Won
How the West Was Won
Western
1962, USA
6.2
Ice Palace
Ice Palace
Drama
1960, USA
6.2
A Hole in the Head
A Hole in the Head
Comedy
1959, USA
7.3
Last Train from Gun Hill
Last Train from Gun Hill
Thriller, Western, Drama
1959, USA
6.2
Marjorie Morningstar
Marjorie Morningstar
Romantic, Drama
1958, USA
6.4
The Tender Trap
The Tender Trap
Musical, Comedy
1955, USA
7.7
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Horror, Sci-Fi
1955, USA
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