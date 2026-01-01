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Carolyn Jones Carolyn Jones
Kinoafisha Persons Carolyn Jones

Carolyn Jones

Carolyn Jones

Date of Birth
28 April 1930
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
3 August 1983
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Invasion of the Body Snatchers 7.7
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1955)
Last Train from Gun Hill 7.3
Last Train from Gun Hill (1959)
How the West Was Won 7.1
How the West Was Won (1962)

Filmography

American Nurse American Nurse
2014, USA
How the West Was Won 7.1
How the West Was Won How the West Was Won
Western 1962, USA
Ice Palace 6.2
Ice Palace Ice Palace
Drama 1960, USA
A Hole in the Head 6.2
A Hole in the Head A Hole in the Head
Comedy 1959, USA
Last Train from Gun Hill 7.3
Last Train from Gun Hill Last Train from Gun Hill
Thriller, Western, Drama 1959, USA
Marjorie Morningstar 6.2
Marjorie Morningstar Marjorie Morningstar
Romantic, Drama 1958, USA
The Tender Trap 6.4
The Tender Trap The Tender Trap
Musical, Comedy 1955, USA
Invasion of the Body Snatchers 7.7
Invasion of the Body Snatchers Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Horror, Sci-Fi 1955, USA
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