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Poster of The Indian Fighter
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Indian Fighter
5.9

The Indian Fighter

, 1955
The Indian Fighter
USA / Western / 18+
Poster of The Indian Fighter
5.9

Synopsis

A scout leading a wagon train through hostile Indian country unwittingly gets involved with a Sioux chief's daughter.

Cast

Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Johnny Hawks
Elsa Martinelli
Onahti
Walter Matthau
Wes Todd
Diana Douglas
Susan Rogers
Walter Abel
Captain Trask
Lon Chaney Jr.
Chivington
Eduard Franz
Red Cloud
Alan Hale, Jr.
Will Crabtree
Elisha Cook Jr.
Briggs
Ray Teal
Morgan
Director André De Toth
Writer Ben Hecht, Robert L. Richards, Frank Davis
Composer Franz Waxman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 21 December 1955
Release date
6 June 1956 France
20 April 1956 Germany
29 June 1956 Ireland PG
21 December 1955 USA
Production Bryna Productions
Also known as
The Indian Fighter, Zwischen zwei Feuern, A un paso de la muerte, Indian Fighter, Indijanski borac, L'or des Sioux, La rivière de nos amours, A Um Passo da Morte, Als Vergeltung sieben Kugeln, Asi cengâver, Az indián harcos, I antarsia arhise, Il cacciatore di indiani, Indiański wojownik, Kahden tulen välissä, L'or des Sioux - Rivière de nos Amours, Luptătorul anti-indian, Mellan tvenne eldar, O Caçador de Índios, Pacte d'honor, Pacto de honor, Rivier onzer liefde, Воїн-індіанець, Индейский воин, Индианският боец, 赤い砦

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb

Quotes

Briggs Look at that scenery!
Johnny Hawks What's the matter with it?
Briggs Needs photographing
Johnny Hawks I like it the way it is.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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