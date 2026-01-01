The Indian Fighter, Zwischen zwei Feuern, A un paso de la muerte, Indian Fighter, Indijanski borac, L'or des Sioux, La rivière de nos amours, A Um Passo da Morte, Als Vergeltung sieben Kugeln, Asi cengâver, Az indián harcos, I antarsia arhise, Il cacciatore di indiani, Indiański wojownik, Kahden tulen välissä, L'or des Sioux - Rivière de nos Amours, Luptătorul anti-indian, Mellan tvenne eldar, O Caçador de Índios, Pacte d'honor, Pacto de honor, Rivier onzer liefde, Воїн-індіанець, Индейский воин, Индианският боец, 赤い砦
Film rating
5.9
Rate15 votes
6.3IMDb
Stills
Quotes
BriggsLook at that scenery!
Johnny HawksWhat's the matter with it?
BriggsNeeds photographing
Johnny HawksI like it the way it is.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.