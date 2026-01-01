Menu
Poster of Ulysses
IMDb Rating: 6.6
2 posters
Ulisse
Synopsis

A movie adaptation of Homer's second epic, that talks about Ulysses' efforts to return to his home after the end of ten years of war.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 6 October 1954
Release date
23 November 1954 France
8 February 1955 Germany
6 October 1954 Italy
1 October 1955 USA
23 July 1962 USSR
Budget $500,000
Production Lux Film, Producciones Ponti-de Laurentiis, Zénith Films
Also known as
Ulisse, Ulysses, Die Fahrten des Odysseus, Odysseus, Ulisses, Ulysse, Ulises, Den blodiga duellen, Eviga äventyr, Het mooiste liefdesavontuur van alle tijden, Kral Ülis'in Maceraları, Odüsszeusz, Odyssee, Odyssey, Odyssey of Ulysses, Omirou Odysseia, Sjøhelten, Søhelten Odysseus, The Loves and Adventures of Ulysses, Ulise, Vlisse, Οδύσσεια, Ομήρου Οδύσσεια, Одисей, Одисеј, Странствия Одиссея, 율리시즈, ユリシーズ
Director
Mario Camerini
Mario Bava
Cast
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Silvana Mangano
Silvana Mangano
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Rossana Podestà
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.7
6.6 IMDb
Quotes
Circe What are you doing, Ulysses? Do you really think you can leave me?
Ulysses I left you a long time ago. The day my men died in the storm.
Circe And do you think your journey will last any longer than theirs?
Ulysses You will not hold me here.
Circe Listen to me! I shall give you something that will make you forget all your petty dreams. Your miserable kingdom. Your wife who grows old. Remain, and this very night, Olympus shall welcome a new god: Ulysses!
Ulysses Immortal?
Circe This is my gift - the greatest gift that has ever been offered to a man!
Ulysses [after a pause] No. There are greater gifts. To be born and to die, and in between to live like a man.
Circe To live like a man? Filled with petty fears?
Ulysses Only the fearful can know the value of courage.
Circe And old age? That fool flesh will rot one day! And at the end, nothing but death. This is the terrible heritage of man!
Ulysses I accept that inheritance. I no longer see myself falling in battle or in the fury of a storm. It would take much less. A puff of cool air... A sudden chill one night... But even so, this - this vulnerable mass of fears has dared to battle with a god - and has not yet been defeated! If it should be that one day men shall speak of me, I hope they say with pride that I was one of them.
Circe Their pride will not serve to warm you in the kingdom of darkness. I will bring centuries of light!
Ulysses I do not think it will sadden me too much to close my eyes, when the time comes.
Stills
