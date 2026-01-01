Circe What are you doing, Ulysses? Do you really think you can leave me?

Ulysses I left you a long time ago. The day my men died in the storm.

Circe And do you think your journey will last any longer than theirs?

Ulysses You will not hold me here.

Circe Listen to me! I shall give you something that will make you forget all your petty dreams. Your miserable kingdom. Your wife who grows old. Remain, and this very night, Olympus shall welcome a new god: Ulysses!

Ulysses Immortal?

Circe This is my gift - the greatest gift that has ever been offered to a man!

Ulysses [after a pause] No. There are greater gifts. To be born and to die, and in between to live like a man.

Circe To live like a man? Filled with petty fears?

Ulysses Only the fearful can know the value of courage.

Circe And old age? That fool flesh will rot one day! And at the end, nothing but death. This is the terrible heritage of man!

Ulysses I accept that inheritance. I no longer see myself falling in battle or in the fury of a storm. It would take much less. A puff of cool air... A sudden chill one night... But even so, this - this vulnerable mass of fears has dared to battle with a god - and has not yet been defeated! If it should be that one day men shall speak of me, I hope they say with pride that I was one of them.

Circe Their pride will not serve to warm you in the kingdom of darkness. I will bring centuries of light!