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Poster of The Big Trees
5.7
Kinoafisha Films The Big Trees
5.7

The Big Trees

, 1951
The Big Trees
USA / Western, Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of The Big Trees
5.7

Synopsis

A Quaker colony tries to save the giant sequoias from a timber baron.

Cast

Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Eve Miller
Patrice Wymore
Edgar Buchanan
John Archer
Alan Hale, Jr.
Director Felix E. Feist
Writer John Twist, James R. Webb, Kenneth Earl
Composer Heinz Roemheld
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1951
World premiere 5 February 1952
Release date
1 January 1955 Austria 12
29 February 1952 France
23 June 1960 Germany
5 February 1952 USA
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
The Big Trees, El bosque en llamas, Für eine Handvoll Geld, La vallée des géants, Arborii giganţi, Big Trees, Das Tal der Riesen, De stora träden, Floresta Maldita, Il tesoro dei Sequoia, La ley de la fuerza, Los gigantes del bosque, Nagy fák, O Bosque em Chamas, Os Gigantes da Floresta, Suurten metsien miehet, Ta megala dentra, Under Big Trees, Wysokie drzewa, Τα μεγάλα δέντρα, Большие деревья, Големите дървета

Film rating

5.7
Rate 12 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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