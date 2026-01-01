The Big Trees, El bosque en llamas, Für eine Handvoll Geld, La vallée des géants, Arborii giganţi, Big Trees, Das Tal der Riesen, De stora träden, Floresta Maldita, Il tesoro dei Sequoia, La ley de la fuerza, Los gigantes del bosque, Nagy fák, O Bosque em Chamas, Os Gigantes da Floresta, Suurten metsien miehet, Ta megala dentra, Under Big Trees, Wysokie drzewa, Τα μεγάλα δέντρα, Большие деревья, Големите дървета
Film rating
5.7
Rate12 votes
5.7IMDb
Quotes
Daisy Fisher[to Frenchy]You stye on the eye of a flea on a thigh of a nit on the neck of a gnat!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.